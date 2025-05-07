Qassam Targets Israeli Troops with Minefield Explosion in Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance fighters carried out a coordinated attack east of Khan Yunis, striking Israeli troops with explosives and mortar fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that it had killed and wounded members of an Israeli force in a minefield explosion east of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza. The group added that it had also shelled the area with mortars.

Qassam Brigades reported monitoring the withdrawal of a destroyed Israeli vehicle and the landing of evacuation helicopters at the site of the attack east of Khan Yunis.

According to Israeli military data, 854 officers and soldiers have been killed since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023.

#Gaza‘s Al-Qassam Brigades ambush an Israeli force east of #KhanYounis with a minefield and mortar strikes, inflicting casualties and destroying vehicles.#Palestine https://t.co/3c8mnwq46r — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 7, 2025

These figures reportedly encompass casualties in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and within Israel itself, but do not include police or intelligence services.

However, discrepancies in casualty figures, rising death tolls, and internal military disagreements have increased in recent months.

Quoting the Defense Ministry, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported last month that 316 soldiers and other members of the security and military establishment have been killed since April 2024. An additional 79 Israeli civilians were also killed in the same period.

However, a significant discrepancy emerged in the same report: the Ministry of Defense now counts nearly 6,000 new bereaved families since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

The term “bereaved families” typically refers to the immediate relatives of individuals killed in military service or in attacks classified as “hostile acts”.

The gap between the number of confirmed military deaths and the number of bereaved families has raised questions about how the figures are calculated—and whether they reflect additional, unreported losses or cumulative deaths from multiple timeframes.

In total, the ministry now records a total of 58,617 bereaved families in Israel, including 5,944 added since the war began.

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza continue to document and publicize their operations targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles on multiple fronts. These operations have included shelling, sniper attacks, and ambushes.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)