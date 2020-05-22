Quds Day: Is The Palestine Question Complex or Complexified?

By Mobilization for Justice

This video has been recorded from a forum that discussed why Palestine is often referred to as a complex question, problem, or issue that needs a solution. The discussion sheds light on the politics and interests that are entangled in how the Palestine question is framed in the global discourse. It also clarifies that the solution to the continued systemic injustice against Palestinians may not be that complex for those who dare to acknowledge the truth.

The video is comprised of three short talks followed by a Question and Answer period. The panel of speakers feature three important thinkers and activists:

– Dr. Ramzy Baroud is from Gaza, Palestine. He is a seasoned journalist and media consultant, an award-winning author, and is the Editor of the Palestine Chronicle. He is the former Managing Editor of Middle East Eye and the former Deputy Managing Editor of Al Jazeera online. He is the author of several books including “These Chains Will be Broken” (2020), “The Last Earth” (2018), and “My Father Was a Freedom Fighter” (2010). He has a Doctorate of Philosophy in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and was a Scholar at Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies.

– Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is from Tehran, Iran. He is currently a Professor of American studies and postcolonial literature at the University of Tehran. He is a political analyst and commentator of world affairs and has appeared on international news networks such as PBS, RT, ABC, CGTN, CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Press TV. He has authored and co-authored numerous articles and books including “The British Media and Muslim Representation: The Ideology of Demonisation” (2008).

• Dr. Ghada Ageel is from Gaza, Palestine. She is currently a Visiting Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Alberta. She holds a Ph.D. and MA in Middle East Politics from the University of Exeter (Britain) and a BA in Education from the Islamic University of Gaza. She is a renowned activist and commentator and her work has been widely published in several newspapers, magazines, and journals worldwide. She is also the editor of the book entitled “Apartheid in Palestine: Hard Laws and Harder Experiences” (2016).

This webinar was to commemorate two significant occasions:

• Nakba Day: It literally means “Day of the Catastrophe” and is remembered annually on May 15th, referring to the first day following the announcement of the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

• Al-Quds Day: It is an annual event observed on the last weekend of the month of Ramadan (a holy month in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown every day), reminding all humanity of the duty to stand up for justice and peace for Palestine.

The Palestine Question: Is it really complex or complexified? This video has been recorded from a forum that discussed why Palestine is often referred to as a complex question, problem, or issue that needs a solution. The discussion sheds light on the politics and interests that are entangled in how the Palestine question is framed in the global discourse. It also clarifies that the solution to the continued systemic injustice against Palestinians may not be that complex for those who dare to acknowledge the truth. The video is comprised of three short talks followed by a Question and Answer period. The panel of speakers feature three important thinkers and activists: • Dr. Ramzy Baroud is from Gaza, Palestine. He is a seasoned journalist and media consultant, an award-winning author, and is the Editor of Palestine Chronicle. He is the former Managing Editor of Middle East Eye and the former Deputy Managing Editor of Al Jazeera online. He is the author of several books including “These Chains Will be Broken” (2020), “The Last Earth” (2018), and “My Father Was a Freedom Fighter” (2010). He has a Doctorate of Philosophy in Palestine Studies from the University of Exeter and was a Scholar at Orfalea Center for Global and International Studies. • Dr. Seyed Mohammad Marandi is from Tehran, Iran. He is currently a Professor of American studies and postcolonial literature at the University of Tehran. He is a political analyst and commentator of world affairs, and has appeared on international news networks such as PBS, RT, ABC, CGTN, CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, and Press TV. He has authored and co-authored numerous articles and books including “The British Media and Muslim Representation: The Ideology of Demonisation” (2008). • Dr. Ghada Ageel is from Gaza, Palestine. She is currently a Visiting Professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Alberta. She holds a PhD and MA in Middle East Politics from the University of Exeter (Britain) and a BA in Education from the Islamic University of Gaza. She is a renowned activist and commentator and her work has been widely published in several newspapers, magazines, and journals worldwide. She is also the editor of the book entitled “Apartheid in Palestine: Hard Laws and Harder Experiences” (2016). This webinar was to commemorate two significant occasions: • Nakba Day: It literally means “Day of the Catastrophe” and is remembered annually on May 15th, referring to the first day following the announcement of the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. • Al-Quds Day: It is an annual event observed on the last weekend of the month of Ramadan (a holy month in the Islamic calendar, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown everyday), reminding all humanity of the duty to stand up for justice and peace for Palestine. Posted by Mobilization for Justice on Sunday, May 17, 2020

(Mobilization for Justice)