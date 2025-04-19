Raids, Detentions, and Clashes as Israeli Forces Intensify West Bank Raids

Israeli forces ramped up their presence in several West Bank towns, executing a series of detention campaigns and raids.

Israeli occupation forces launched extensive raids across several areas in the Bethlehem Governorate and Hebron in the southern West Bank on Friday night, carrying out a sweeping detention campaign that targeted dozens of Palestinians.

The forces raided the cities of Bethlehem and Beit Jala, as well as the towns of Doha, Al Khader, Beit Fajjar, and Jabal Al Mawalih, disrupting the lives of residents and conducting searches in numerous homes.

In the town of Tuqu’, located southeast of Bethlehem, violent clashes erupted between Palestinians and the occupation forces.

During the confrontation, Israeli forces deployed sound bombs and tear gas, escalating tensions and causing chaos in the area.

Under the army’s cover, Israel settlers placed Israeli occupation flags on the Allon settlement road near the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, northeast of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/hzxPoZWQ1F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 15, 2025

A large force of Israeli occupation soldiers, accompanied by a military bulldozer, also stormed the Al-Fawar refugee camp, situated south of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

As soon as they entered the camp, Israeli occupation forces unleashed a heavy barrage of sound and flare bombs, raided several homes, and detained over 30 Palestinians. The presence of such a large force, combined with the heavy use of explosive devices, left the residents of the camp in fear and distress.

Furthermore, occupation forces also raided the town of Idhna, which lies to the west of Hebron, where they conducted house searches and carried out patrols in the streets, further intensifying their control over the area.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces also stormed the town of Sa’ir, situated northeast of Hebron, where they carried out raids on homes following a series of patrols through the town’s streets.

Earlier on Friday, dozens of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces, stormed Mount Al-Arma, located east of the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

According to Palestinian sources, the settlers spread out across the mountaintop and the surrounding areas, with some even breaking into rooms that belonged to Palestinian residents of Beita.

These settlers’ actions were supported and protected by the occupation forces, who ensured that they faced no interference as they sought to further assert control over the area.

(PC, AJA)