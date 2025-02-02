Religious Sites in Ruins: Israeli Forces Destroy 79% of Gaza Mosques, 3 Churches

Israeli forces have destroyed 79% of Gaza’s mosques and three churches, killing 255 clerics and targeting 32 cemeteries, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Endowments.

Israel has destroyed 79% of the mosques in the Gaza Strip and completely demolished three churches, according to Ikrami al-Mudallal, spokesperson for the enclave’s Ministry of Endowments.

Al-Mudallal stated that Israeli forces have also killed 255 clerics and imams affiliated with the ministry and detained 26 others, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“The targeting of mosques and places of worship by the occupation forces is a clear violation of all sanctities, international law, and human rights law,” he said.

The Israeli army has also targeted 32 of Gaza’s 60 cemeteries, completely destroying 14 and partially damaging 18, al-Mudallal added.

Gaza, a region with a rich history as a gateway between Asia and Africa, has been home to diverse civilizations, cultures, and religions for centuries. However, since Israel launched its assault on October 7, 2023, many of the enclave’s historic mosques, temples, and churches have been reduced to rubble.

Among the damaged sites is the Great Omari Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Gaza. The 1,400-year-old mosque’s minaret was destroyed, and parts of the structure were severely damaged. Other mosques affected include the Sayed al-Hashim Mosque and the Katib al-Wilaya Mosque.

Churches have also been targeted. The Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church in Gaza and the third-oldest in the world, suffered damage, as did the Holy Family Church.

The Ahli Baptist Church, located within the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, was also hit. An Israeli strike on the hospital and church on October 17 killed approximately 500 people.

On January 19, a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel took effect, initially set for 42 days, with negotiations continuing for subsequent phases. The agreement was mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with US support.

Since October 7, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and injured over 111,000. More than 11,000 people remain missing.

The war has triggered one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history, with widespread destruction and starvation claiming countless lives, particularly among children and the elderly.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)