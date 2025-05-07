Renewed Israeli Bombings Kill Civilians, Including Children, Journalist

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest bombings targeted displaced families, residential homes, and journalists across Gaza’s north and center.

At least 36 Palestinians have been killed and others injured in a wave of bombings since dawn Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Israeli forces reportedly struck a shelter, a displacement camp, and two residential homes.

16 people were killed and several injured when Israeli forces bombed Al-Karama School, which was sheltering displaced families in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City. Many remain trapped under the rubble.

Palestinian journalist Nour Abdu was also killed while he was covering the Israeli strike on the school.

💥Breaking News At least, 15 displaced persons have been KILLED and more than 25 others WOUNDED in 2 separate Israeli bombings of Al Karama School —displacement camp— in Al Tuffah neighbourhood, northeast of Gaza City! pic.twitter.com/AVZF63TAKn — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) May 7, 2025

This was the second such incident in as many days. On the previous evening, Israeli forces bombed a school housing displaced people in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing 31 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

In Khan Yunis, eight Palestinians—including a child—were killed in an airstrike on the al-Qudra family home. A separate bombing in Bani Suhaila killed a man and his wife.

Elsewhere in central Gaza, three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Manasra refugee camp near Deir al-Balah. Eyewitnesses reported continued Israeli demolition of residential homes north of the Nuseirat camp.

In the northern governorate, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Tel al-Zaatar, east of Jabaliya camp. Israeli warplanes also carried out two additional raids in the North Governorate.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)