Reports: Israeli Delegation Arrives in Sudan

Israeli delegation arrived on Wednesday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Israeli media revealed.

According to Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, the delegation traveled on board a plane that took off from Israel on Wednesday morning and made a brief stop in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, before resuming its way to Sudan.

The Saudi Al Arabiya news channel said that the “Israeli military delegation” was slated to meet with Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Report: Israeli delegation lands in Sudan, will meet ruling general https://t.co/eK1nsxroap — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) January 19, 2022

Sudanese authorities have not officially commented on the report.

However, a Sudanese military source told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli delegation was greeted by the second-in-command of the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary force that took part in the coup against ousted President Omar Al-Bashir.

Former Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi has accused Egypt and Israel of supporting what she described as a “military coup” in Sudan https://t.co/O6CrgJRwGo pic.twitter.com/1MZqumKesB — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 23, 2021

In November, the resigned Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mariam Al-Sadeq Al-Mehdi, accused Egypt and Israel of supporting what she described as a ‘military coup’ in Sudan.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)