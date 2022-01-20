Reports: Israeli Delegation Arrives in Sudan

Resigned Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mariam Al-Sadeq Al-Mehdi, said that Israel backed October's coup. (Photo: Osps7, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli delegation arrived on Wednesday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, Israeli media revealed.

According to Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, the delegation traveled on board a plane that took off from Israel on Wednesday morning and made a brief stop in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, before resuming its way to Sudan.

The Saudi Al Arabiya news channel said that the “Israeli military delegation” was slated to meet with Sudan’s top general, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

 

Sudanese authorities have not officially commented on the report.

However, a Sudanese military source told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli delegation was greeted by the second-in-command of the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary force that took part in the coup against ousted President Omar Al-Bashir.

In November, the resigned Sudanese Foreign Minister, Mariam Al-Sadeq Al-Mehdi, accused Egypt and Israel of supporting what she described as a ‘military coup’ in Sudan.

