Resala: A Message to the Destroyers – A Poem for Gaza

By Roger Sheety

Public evil enters the house of each man, the gates of his courtyard cannot keep it out, it leaps over the high wall; let him flee to a corner of his bedchamber, it will certainly find him out. —Solon

You who sought to destroy us

Have failed.

You who ignored us

Have failed.

And you who mocked us

Are now alone.

We will remember and write

Where you sought to forget and erase.

We will create and create again

Where you destroyed.

And we will not make

Your theft holy.

And we will not recognize

Your unnaming,

And your unmaking,

Your fabricating,

And your usurping.

We turn our backs to your

Perverse inverse of history.

We turn our backs to you

So to bear witness and remember:

From Deir Yassin to Sabra and Shatila,

From Nazareth and Jenin

To Haifa, Jaffa, and ‘Akka,

From Sheikh Jarrah to Beit Hanina,

And from Gaza to Khan Younis

And Rafah,

We will not forgive the unforgivable,

And we will not forget.

We have stared into the abyss

Of your monstrous

White phosphorus

And we saw your face.

But you lost the moment

You attacked.

And your walls

Will not protect you

From your own

Conscience.

And your walls

Will not protect you

From your own

History.

And what you stole

We will take back,

Thought by thought,

Inch by inch,

Until your bloody curse

Becomes our blessing.

Genocide is your true birthright,

And your true legacy.

Palestine is ours.

Yours are the guns and the tanks,

Yours are the bulldozers and the bombs.

And yours are the litany of lies and tall tales.

But ours is the culture,

And the time,

And the spirit,

And the will.

No to land theft,

No to cultural theft,

No to colonization,

No to occupation.

The slave always says “yes.”

Until we are free,

Usurper you are,

And so you will

Always be.