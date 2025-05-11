Resistance Fighters Strike Israeli Forces as Raids Rock Multiple Cities

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out widespread military operations across the West Bank on Saturday, including house demolitions, arrests, and crackdowns following an armed resistance response near Jenin.

Palestinian Resistance fighters opened fire on Saturday night at Israeli forces stationed at the Jalameh checkpoint, north of Jenin, amid a wave of raids, arrests, and confrontations throughout the occupied West Bank.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the shooting, describing it as a preliminary response to the assassination of one of its senior leaders, Nour al-Bitawi.

CCTV footage captures the moment when undercover Israeli forces, disguised in civilian clothing, shot and killed Palestinian youth Rami Al-Kakhn at point-blank range after surreptitiously sneaking into the Old City of Nablus in the occupied West Bank two days ago. pic.twitter.com/7R2UIzeiZG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 10, 2025

Al-Bitawi and another fighter, Hikmat Abdul Nabi, were killed by Israeli forces on Friday during a raid on a house in the northern city of Nablus, where clashes erupted during the siege.

Both Islamic Jihad and Hamas mourned the deaths of al-Bitawi and Abdul Nabi and called for an escalation of resistance operations in the West Bank.

In its statement, the Al-Quds Brigades described al-Bitawi as a key figure in its military leadership in the region.

Ongoing Clashes

Citing local sources, Al-Jazeera reported that clashes broke out Saturday evening between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces during a raid on the town of Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the cities of Nablus, Jenin, and Tulkarm. In Tulkarm, they closed the entrance to Thabet Thabet Government Hospital, fired sound bombs, and detained three Palestinians, including a journalist.

Israeli forces also demolished a house in the Nour Shams refugee camp, where military operations have continued for over 100 days.

In Tubas, ten Palestinians were detained after Israeli settlers attacked farmers in the area of Khirbet Yarza, east of the city.

Dear leaders in UK, Germany, France, EU, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Canada, Belgium… Look at the photo below:

This how the Israeli occupation forces destroy your aid projects on the Palestinian West Bank. Aid groups in the West Bank Protection Consortium have documented… pic.twitter.com/5rzXZ9XpoO — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) May 9, 2025

In the central West Bank, clashes erupted in the town of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, resulting in the injury of a Palestinian youth. In Beitunia, west of Ramallah, seven Palestinians were detained, while the town of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, remained under Israeli military raid.

Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Yamoun and Silat al-Dhahr near Jenin, arresting at least one young man.

Southern West Bank under Pressure

In Hebron, dozens of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Old City under heavy protection from Israeli forces. Earlier in the day, Israeli soldiers arrested four Palestinians during house raids in southern Hebron, and another in Ash-Shuyukh to the north.

The military also continues to seal off the village of Tabqa in Dura, south of Hebron, according to local sources.

Since the launch of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, the West Bank has seen intensified military operations resulting in the killing of around 1,000 Palestinians, the injury of 7,000, and the arrest of nearly 15,000.

Tens of thousands have been displaced, particularly from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas.