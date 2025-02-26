Resistance to Release Four Israeli Bodies in Exchange for Hundreds of Prisoners

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance is set to exchange the bodies of four Israeli captives for the release of nearly 600 Palestinian prisoners from Gaza.

The Resistance is set to exchange the bodies of four Israeli captives, with delays in the second phase of the ceasefire due to Israeli demands and internal political tensions.

The Palestinian Resistance is set to hand over the bodies of four Israeli captives—Itzachi Idan, Wojciech Aljarit, Ohad Yahlomi, and Shlomo Mansour—on Wednesday night, with Israeli media reporting that the exchange will occur at 11:00 PM.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Forum confirmed that “the release of between 590 to 594 prisoners from the Gaza Strip is expected, with preparations underway to receive them.”

It also mentioned that the European Hospital in Khan Yunis is ready to welcome the freed Palestinian detainees.

Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif al-Qanou’ announced that “the captive exchange will take place simultaneously with the handover of the Israeli bodies, in a new mechanism that would guarantee the occupation’s adherence.”

He further noted that Egyptian mediators “guaranteed the exchange,” while also pointing out that no “proposal regarding the second phase has been presented to the movement, despite its readiness for it and its keenness to move forward with it to complete all phases of the agreement.”

The Israeli government has postponed the release of Palestinian detainees who were scheduled for release on Saturday as part of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal, citing the “celebratory events” organized by the Palestinian resistance before the handover of the Israeli captives to the Red Cross.

“In light of the repeated violations by Hamas — including the ceremonies that demean our hostages and the cynical use of our hostages for propaganda purposes — it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists planned for yesterday until the next release of hostages is guaranteed, and without the degrading ceremonies,” Netanyahu claimed.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of delaying negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire deal following the handover of four deceased Israeli captives on Thursday after Tel Aviv imposed unreasonable conditions for the second phase.

Israel demanded the disarmament of the Resistance, the exclusion of Hamas from governing Gaza, full control over the Strip, and the release of all Israelis in one go, while Netanyahu attempted to extend the first phase of the ceasefire deal.

The families of Israeli captives criticized their Prime Minister for obstructing the exchange deal to appease his coalition partners, at the cost of the captives’ lives, stating that “it is inconceivable that US President Donald Trump and his envoy, Steve Witkoff, are more committed to bringing back the hostages than Netanyahu.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)