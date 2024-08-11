‘Right to Self-Defense’ – Why US Continues to See Israel as the Victim (VIDEO)

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh discusses Washington’s position in the face of increased tensions in the region.

After the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas’ political leader, in Tehran, the United States stated that Washington would help Israel in implementing its right to “self-defense”.

Despite the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his war-mongering speech before the US Congress, somehow US mainstream media and policymakers in Washington are still claiming that Israel is the victim.

Iran immediately informed the United Nations of its intention to retaliate under Article 51 of the UN Charter and that it was clear that Haniyeh’s assassination was a blatant act of war by Israel.

However, the Biden Administration could not even bring itself to acknowledge that Iran had any right to self-defense.

Instead, the US began to increase its military presence in the Middle East.

(The Palestine Chronicle)