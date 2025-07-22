Rising Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza amid Horrific Hunger Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer.” Volker Turk, UN Human Rights Chief

As the death toll of Palestinians killed in Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing military operation and aid blockade continues to rise, several governments as well as the UN, have demanded an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

‘Nightmare’ – UN Human Rights Chief

The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, on Tuesday warned that Israel’s new wave of displacement orders and strikes are worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, calling it a “nightmare.”

“The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks, on southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians. It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does,” Turk said in a statement.

#Gaza: Israel’s latest displacement orders & intensive attacks on Deir El Balah add more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians. It seemed the nightmare couldn’t possibly get worse. And yet it does. There must be an immediate end to the killings & destruction.… pic.twitter.com/vMAGfWoEZp — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) July 22, 2025

“These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel until now, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high,” he added.

“I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime, and in certain circumstances, may also amount to a crime against humanity,” Turk stated.

He emphasized that Israel, “as the occupying power, must ensure food, medical and other supplies are provided for the population,” adding that Tel Aviv “must immediately and unconditionally allow humanitarian aid to enter.”

Turk added that “instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction and the wide scale violations of international law. More and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare.”

‘Complicit in Crimes’ – Turkiye

Turkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Tuesday that whoever remains silent about the genocide in Gaza is “complicit in the crimes against humanity” committed by Israel.

“Our goal is to establish a ceasefire as soon as possible. Allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza is another priority,” Erdogan stated at the opening ceremony of the International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul, according to the Anadolu news agency.

He said the “plight” of children in Gaza, “who are skin and bones from hunger because humanitarian aid is not allowed in, is our plight.”

Erdogan stressed, “No one with even a shred of human dignity can accept this cruelty in which dozens of innocent people die every day because they cannot find a morsel of bread or a sip of water.“

The Turkish president added that “In these dark days, when mass deaths from hunger have begun, I call on the entire international community to unite on the side of humanity.”

‘Indefensible’ – EU

The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday slammed Israel’s killing of civilians that are seeking aid in Gaza as “indefensible.”

The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible. I spoke again with @gideonsaar to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points. All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 22, 2025

Kaja Kallas said on X that she held a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, “to recall our understanding on aid flow and made clear that IDF must stop killing people at distribution points.”

She added, “All options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges.”

‘Last Lifelines’ – UN Secretary-General

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was “appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing,” and “deplores the growing reports of children and adults suffering from malnutrition.”

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including the shooting, the killing and the injuring of people attempting to get food for their families,” according to a statement read by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres is appalled by the accelerating breakdown of humanitarian conditions in #Gaza, where the last lifelines keeping people alive are collapsing, his Spokesperson said on Mondayhttps://t.co/9jhqyZdV9t pic.twitter.com/h6JqCjVqNE — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) July 22, 2025

Guterres said civilians “must be protected, civilians must be respected, and they must never ever be targeted, adding that the “population in Gaza remains gravely undersupplied with the basic necessities of life.”

Israel “has the obligation to allow and facilitate by all the means at its disposal the humanitarian relief provided by the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations,” the statement continued.

Guterres stressed that “the time for a ceasefire is now.”

‘Inhumane, Dangerous’ – UK

UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, told Parliament on Monday that the Israeli army “has driven Palestinians out of 86 per cent of Gaza, leaving around two million people trapped in an area scarcely over twenty square miles.”

“Whatever this Israeli government might claim, repeated displacement of so many civilians is not keeping them safe. In fact, it’s quite the reverse,” he stated.

Lammy stressed that the “the new Israeli aid system is inhumane, it’s dangerous and it deprives Gazans of human dignity,” adding that it “contradicts long-stablished humanitarian principles.”

The horror in Gaza must end. We’re stepping up our humanitarian efforts with new healthcare, food and water for Gazans. We need an immediate ceasefire now, the release of all hostages and a surge in aid. pic.twitter.com/CbkyRIjIt6 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 21, 2025

He slammed Israel’s actions of forcing “desperate civilians,” among them children, “to scramble unsafely” for life’s essentials, calling it “a grotesque spectacle, wreaking a terrible human cost.”

Almost 1000 civilians have been killed since May seeking aid, including 100 over this weekend alone, Lammy emphasized.

“The Israeli government must answer: What possible military justification can there be for strikes that have killed desperate, starving children? What immediate actions are they taking to stop this litany of horrors? What will they do to hold those responsible to account?” he asked.

Lammy condemned Israel’s proposal to “drive Gaza’s entire population into Rafah, imprisoning Palestinians, unless persuaded to emigrate.”

“This is a cruel vision which must never come to pass. I condemn it unequivocally. Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law,” he emphasized.

Lammy said “the next ceasefire must be the last ceasefire.”

‘Deplorable’ – France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday said that no justification remains for Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

“I want to say that this new ground offensive is deplorable. There is no longer any justification for the Israeli army’s military operations in Gaza,” Barrot told the broadcaster France Inter, according to Anadolu.

He warned against worsening the “already catastrophic situation” that could cause new forced displacements, which they “condemn in the strongest possible terms.”

The suffering in Gaza is utterly unacceptable. Together with 25 committed partners, Norway sends a crystal clear message: the war in Gaza must end. Now. We need an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages, and a full resumption of humanitarian aid. https://t.co/RZ5T9LN4nd — Espen Barth Eide (@EspenBarthEide) July 21, 2025



“The humanitarian situation in Gaza, as I’ve had the opportunity to say on several occasions, is disgraceful. It is a scandal that must end immediately,” Barrot noted, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

He stressed that limiting access of the press to Gaza is “unacceptable,” reassuring that they could take action for French journalists who face the risk of starvation in Gaza.

“I am calling for the free and independent press to be allowed access to Gaza to show what is happening there and to bear witness—particularly concerning French journalists’ collaborators,” Barrot added.

‘Catastrophic’ – Germany

The German foreign minister, Johann Wadephu, on Monday expressed his “greatest concern” about the “catastrophic” humanitarian situation in Gaza, urging Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid in line with obligations, Anadolu reported.

In a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Wadephul said that he expressed his “greatest concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation,” especially in light of the expansion of the Israeli offensive in the enclave.

“We urgently call on Israel to implement the agreements with the EU to facilitate humanitarian aid,” Wadephul reportedly wrote in a post on X following the conversation.

In a joint declaration on Monday, 25 nations, including 17 from the European Union and 8 from outside the bloc, called for the protection of Palestinian civilians and the urgent restoration of humanitarian access.

The signatories include Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden from the EU, along with Australia, Canada, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Japan.

They were joined by Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Escalating Death Toll

At least 15 people, including four children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, according to Anadolu.

“Hospitals in Gaza reported 15 deaths, including four children, due to starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

The latest fatalities brought the number of deaths from malnutrition to 101, with 80 of them children, since October 2023.

Raheel Mohammed Rasras, a 32-year-old Palestinian woman with special needs, passed away on Monday evening at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, after a prolonged and painful battle with severe malnutrition.https://t.co/ANaMDGYkP2 pic.twitter.com/dviNjvsIIL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 22, 2025



In total, at least 59,106 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza in the same period, the Ministry stated.

A ministry statement said that 77 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 376 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 142,511 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that five Palestinians were killed and over 52 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,026, with over 6,563 others wounded since May 27.

(PC, Anadolu)