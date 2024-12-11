Robot Bombs Unleashed – Gaza’s Hospitals and Homes under Attack

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The occupation forces are reportedly demolishing what remains of Palestinian homes around the hospital using these robotic explosions.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid targeting a house near the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported.

Search efforts are currently underway to find missing individuals. Israeli forces reportedly detonated robots they had brought into the vicinity of the hospital.

Shrapnel from the blasts reached hospital departments, spreading panic among the wounded.

Earlier, an Israeli drone had dropped bombs in the hospital yard, injuring several Palestinians inside.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uDBWDKKEwN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024

In the Jabaliya refugee camp, also in northern Gaza, heavy Israeli bombing caused widespread fires, destroying multiple homes.

In central Gaza, seven Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike that hit a house west of Nuseirat camp.

The Civil Defense Forces recovered the bodies of the seven victims from the rubble after the attack targeted a residence belonging to the Al-Bayoumi family on Al-Saafin Street in the Nuseirat camp.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, the house was bombed despite it being home to five displaced families.

The office further stated that this attack aligns with a broader strategy by the Israeli forces to collapse the health system in northern Gaza, including the destruction of hospitals and medical centers, rendering them inoperable.

AL-JAZEERA: Seven people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/yFGYlZOYJu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)