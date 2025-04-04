By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Roger Waters joins the FloodGate podcast to discuss Gaza, the fight for Palestine, censorship, and the power of art in activism.

Rock legend, Pink Floyd co-founder, and global justice activist Roger Waters has joined the FloodGate podcast for an in-depth conversation about Gaza, genocide, and global resistance.

In the interview, Waters discusses the importance of standing with Palestine, the ongoing fight against censorship, and the significant role art plays in challenging power structures.

The exclusive interview, conducted by Palestine Chronicle editors Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo on Thursday, offers listeners a rare opportunity to hear from one of the most prominent voices in the global justice movement.

Waters has long been an outspoken advocate for Palestine, and his insights shed light on the ongoing struggle for justice and freedom.

