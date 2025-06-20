Russia Warns US over Nukes in Iran, Condemns Khamenei Assassination Talk

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Russian presidency has issued a stark warning to the United States, cautioning against the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Iran—a move Moscow described as potentially catastrophic.

This warning comes amid heightened tensions, as Washington threatens military intervention in support of Israel in its ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to the Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that any US deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Iran would have dire consequences.

His remarks were made in response to media speculation about such a possibility and reflect a series of increasingly firm Russian statements urging the US not to intervene militarily on Israel’s behalf.

In a related development, Peskov described even discussing the potential assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “unacceptable.”

He warned that such an act would provoke an “extremely negative” reaction from Moscow, adding that “Russia will not accept such a step, as it could lead to unpredictable consequences.”

‘Abyss of War’

Reuters news agency reported that the Kremlin is deeply concerned by the escalating situation in the Middle East, warning that the region is teetering on the edge of “instability and war.” Moscow reiterated its readiness to serve as a mediator if needed.

Despite its close relations with both Iran and Israel, Russia has urged the United States to avoid striking Iran and instead pursue a diplomatic resolution to the crisis surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explicitly warned Washington against intervening militarily in the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying:

“We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in this situation”, as this “would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences”.

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out American military involvement aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

He also dismissed Moscow’s mediation offer, stating he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin to first resolve the war in Ukraine.

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov asserted that it was not up to Trump to reject Russia’s offer, adding that mediation “could be accepted by countries directly involved in the conflict.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin disclosed that Putin held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, lasting about an hour, during which both leaders condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

Since the early hours of June 13, Israel—with backing from the United States—has launched widespread strikes across Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile bases, and high-level personnel, including scientists and military commanders. These attacks have left 224 people dead and nearly 2,000 wounded.

In retaliation, Iran has launched waves of ballistic missile and drone strikes, which have reportedly killed around 24 people and injured hundreds more.

(PC, AJA)