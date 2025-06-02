‘Sadistic Torture Camp’ – Israeli Soldier says Detainees Continue to Leave ‘in Body Bags’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The soldier said that since late 2023, “dozens of detainees have entered alive and left in body bags.”

The Israeli detention center, Sde Teiman, is “a sadistic torture camp,” with dozens of Palestinian detainees having “entered alive and left in body bags,” according to a reservist soldier who served at the notorious facility.

“I saw people arrive at the facility from the Gaza Strip wounded, then be starved for weeks without medical care. I saw them urinate and defecate on themselves because they weren’t allowed to use the bathroom. I can still smell it,” the unnamed soldier wrote in an opinion piece published by Haaretz on Saturday.

As anyone who has been there knows, Sde Teiman is a sadistic torture camp | Opinion | Anonymoushttps://t.co/M4oEK6Q2jg — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 1, 2025

“Many of them weren’t even members of the Nukhba (the Hamas commando force that led the October 7 attack), just regular Palestinian civilians from Gaza detained for investigation and, after enduring brutal abuse, released when it turned out they were innocent,” he continued.

“It’s no wonder people died there. The wonder is that anyone survived,” the soldier added.

Probe Aired by State Broadcaster

The soldier’s testimony follows an interview he did for an investigative docuseries to air on Israel’s public broadcaster on “the events in the Sde Teiman detention facility amid the Israel-Gaza war.”

Noting that the Israeli media “rarely shows the public what’s being done in its name,” he said his interview “didn’t make the final cut of the report.”

Haaretz (the Hebrew version and not the English one as far as I know) published a piece about conditions of Palestinian hostages in Sde Teiman. The Israeli soldier who served there said to Haaretz about the hostages: “Many of them weren’t even militants—just Gazans arrested… pic.twitter.com/7NVaOSTgfv — Mosab Abu Toha (@MosabAbuToha) May 9, 2025

And, “neither did anything else about the systematic abuse and death of detainees, about which many of the senior Israeli officials know,” he said.

The soldier claims that the show titled ‘Zman Emet’, translated to ‘Truth Time’, “did not deliver the truth to the public.”

Rape of Detainee

He said the report mainly focused on “a single, infamous Israeli army investigation” of “abuse” at the facility in which a detainee was sexually assaulted by Israeli soldiers with “a foreign object.”

The rape commited by soldiers “from the secretive IDF unit known as ‘Force 100’” was caught on camera and the video subsquently leaked. The detainee reportedly died of his injuries.

“‘Zman Emet’ focused on this incident and how its subsequent investigation, with the help of cynical politicians, was spun into a near-mutiny against the rule of law,” the soldier wrote.

By “zeroing in on this one case, the show deliberately ignored the broader context, the sickening big picture that is Sde Teiman,” he noted.

‘I Saw that Hell’

He stressed that there are testimonies from guards, doctors and detainees, “all recounting similar events.”

“None of this was mentioned in the investigation. As if the hell on earth we created there boils down to a single event that can be explained away with an abstract discussion on the legitimacy of different types of corporal punishment. But I saw that hell,” he wrote.

‘I Saw a Detainee Die’

“I saw a detainee die before my eyes. He was sitting with other prisoners, blindfolded, and at some point, we just realized he was gone,” the soldier continued.

He said he “watched the facility commander gather everyone to try to temper the daily routine of abuse, the unhinged use of force, the inhumane conditions in which prisoners were held. I heard him explaining: ‘The top brass is saying that Sde Teiman is being called a cemetery,” and that ‘we have to stop that.’”

The reservist said that although researchers “were shocked” by his testimony, “none of it made it into the final cut.”

‘Feigning Ignorance’

What did make it into the final report was what the soldier called “feigning ignorance” on the part of the head of the military police investigation department until the report on the raped detainee was received.

“The head of the military police investigation department feigning ignorance: ‘Until that moment,’ meaning, until they received a report about one wounded, bleeding detainee, ‘we had no warning signs,’” he wrote.

The soldier emphasized that by that point, testimonies had already been published by former detainees, as well as soldiers and medical staff who served in Sde Teiman, “of extreme abuse, inhumane conditions and a lack of basic medical care.”

‘Everyone’ Knows about ‘the Torture’

“Everyone who served at Sde Teiman knows. They know about the torture, the surgeries done without anesthesia and the appalling sanitary conditions. But none of this was aired,” he stated.

The reservist said that the events at Sde Teiman “is not a secret, yet most Israelis know nothing about it, even now, because the Israeli media has almost entirely ignored it.”

He added that what is more revealing is that the “program laid bare how such a reality can persist” even though Palestinians “continue to leave our detention facilities in body bags.”

Sde Teiman “is not an isolated incident,” wrote the soldier, adding that it is, “distinctly, a story about policy – a policy implemented and sustained with active complicity from the Israeli media.”

