Sanaa Market Massacre: Civilian Toll Mounts as US Airstrikes Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

American airstrikes, including one on a Sanaa market, have escalated in Yemen, resulting in civilian casualties and drawing condemnation amidst the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The death toll from Sunday’s US airstrikes targeting a market and residential area in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, has climbed to 12, with 30 individuals reported injured, according to a statement released by the Ansarallah group on Monday.

The Yemeni Health Ministry detailed that the airstrikes, which occurred late Sunday, struck the Farwa neighborhood and market within Sanaa. Rescue teams are actively engaged in searching for additional victims trapped beneath the rubble, and the ministry cautioned that the current death toll is preliminary and likely to increase further.

Simultaneously, Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV reported a surge in US aerial activity across northern and central Yemen early Monday. These reports indicate six strikes hitting Marib province, three impacting Amran, five striking Saada, and a single strike in Al-Mahwit.

🇺🇸🇾🇪 Aftermath of the American bombing in the Fruh Popular Market and neighborhood in the Peoples’ District in the capital, Sana’a Yemen. 1/ pic.twitter.com/y5lGOPcRwL — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 21, 2025

These intensified airstrikes follow US President Donald Trump’s mid-March declaration of “decisive and powerful military action” against the Ansarallah group, accompanied by a later threat to “completely annihilate them.”

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has been targeting vessels transiting the Red and Arabian Seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, stating these actions are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

While Ansarallah temporarily halted their attacks following a ceasefire declared in Gaza in January between Israel and Hamas, they resumed their operations after Israel renewed its airstrikes on the enclave last month.

Solidarity with Gaza

Driven by their solidarity with Gaza, Ansarallah initiated a campaign of missile and drone attacks against Israel-linked merchant vessels from November 2023 to January of this year. During this same period, the group also targeted US warships.

Amidst inaction by numerous Arab, Muslim, and other nations concerning Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Ansarallah, along with other non-state actors in the Middle East, has maintained a firm stance in their commitment to ending Israel’s war and siege on the Palestinian people.

Despite suffering significant losses among Yemenis, Ansarallah has declared its unwavering determination to continue its operations. This resolve comes after Israel’s breach of the ceasefire on March 18, which was followed by sustained and intense aerial bombardments resulting in thousands of Palestinian deaths and injuries across the Gaza Strip.

The current genocide in Gaza was ignited on October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel. Subsequently, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against Palestinians, leading to the deaths of over 51,000 individuals, the injury of more than 116,000, and the disappearance of over 14,000 others.

Despite widespread international condemnation of Israeli actions, tangible measures to hold Israel accountable have been limited.

Israel is currently under investigation by the International Court of Justice for genocide, and the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for accused war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli operations have received substantial defense, support, and funding from Washington and a few other Western governments.

(PC, Anadolu, Yemeni Media)