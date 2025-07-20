Saraya Al-Quds Document Deadly Ambush Aimed at Capturing Israeli Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

New video from Saraya Al-Quds shows the targeting of an Israeli armored vehicle in Gaza, highlighting continued resistance operations.

The Palestinian resistance in Gaza announced on Sunday that it will intensify its operations against Israeli occupation forces.

The Al-Qassam Brigades stated that, in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades, its fighters targeted three Israeli Merkava tanks in Shujaiya using Shawaaz and Thaqib explosive devices as well as a tandem missile.

Al-Quds Brigades: Footage from the complex, high-level operation that targeted an armored personnel carrier with the aim of capturing a number of occupation soldiers, in the area of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis. pic.twitter.com/CsH4AANjTc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 20, 2025

Al-Qassam further confirmed that one Israeli soldier was shot dead by resistance fighters while aboard a Merkava tank near Al-Nazareth School in the Shejaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza.

Resistance operations have continued across Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties among Israeli soldiers.

Israel has consistently admitted to the death and injury of its soldiers during what it refers to as “difficult” operations.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the Paratroopers and Commando Brigades of the Israeli army’s 98th Division have withdrawn from the Gaza Strip.

The report added that, although the Israeli military claims to have five divisions operating inside Gaza, the actual number is significantly lower. The Paratroopers Brigade is expected to redeploy to the occupied West Bank this week, replacing reserve forces.

According to Israeli sources, around 900 Israeli soldiers and officers have been killed since October 7, 2023.

Since that date, Israel—backed by the United States—has waged a genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in more than 199,000 Palestinians killed or injured, the majority of whom are women and children. Over 9,000 remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, with many falling victim to famine.

