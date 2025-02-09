Saudi Official: If Trump Wants Peace, He Should Relocate Israelis, Not Palestinians

A Saudi Shura Council member has mocked Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting instead that Israelis be moved to Alaska and Greenland for Middle East stability.

A member of Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting that Israelis should instead be moved to Alaska and Greenland to achieve stability in the Middle East.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of transferring Palestinians out of Gaza, promising an ambitious redevelopment plan to turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His remarks have been widely condemned by Arab and European nations, as well as Canada and the UK.

Following Trump’s comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sarcastically suggested on Thursday that Palestinians should establish their state in Saudi Arabia rather than in their homeland, rejecting any recognition of Palestinian sovereignty.

“The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there,” Netanyahu said.

In response, Shura Council member Yousef bin Trad Al-Saadoun criticized both leaders’ remarks in an article published Friday in the Saudi newspaper Okaz, stating:

“If he (Trump) truly wants to be a hero of peace and achieve stability and prosperity for the Middle East, he should relocate his beloved Israelis to the state of Alaska and then to Greenland—after annexing it.”

Al-Saadoun warned Palestinians to remain united, as “the worst is yet to come.”

His criticism extended to Trump’s broader approach to foreign policy, arguing that decisions made without consulting experts or considering historical knowledge lead to flawed outcomes.

“The official foreign policy of the United States will seek the illegal occupation of sovereign land and the ethnic cleansing of its population—both of which are Israel’s methods and constitute crimes against humanity.”

Saudi Arabia’s government also condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, reaffirming its stance in support of Palestinian sovereignty.

The Saudi Shura Council, which advises the monarchy on policy and legislation but does not hold legislative power, plays a key role in shaping economic, social, and legal policies in the kingdom.

