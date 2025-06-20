Scores Killed in Israeli Airstrikes, New Massacre near Aid Site in Gaza 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 420 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,000 injured by Israeli occupation forces near aid distribution sites since Israel launched its US-backed aid plan on May 27.

42 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Friday in airstrikes and gunfire across the besieged Gaza Strip, including 25 in a massacre near an aid distribution site.

The latest attack near an aid site took place in the vicinity of the Netzarim Corridor, killing at least 25 Palestinians and injuring at least 120 others, according to reports.

At least 27 Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli forces while waiting for food near an aid site run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in central Gaza, as Israeli attacks on starving aid seekers have become a grim daily reality.https://t.co/sQcdIDTNey — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 20, 2025

The attacks come amid the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the enclave due to Israel’s ongoing military assault and aid blockade.

Al-Jazeera correspondent, Anas al-Sharif posted on X that “Since dawn today: more than 25 martyrs and 120 wounded, simply because they were waiting for humanitarian aid near the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.”

“No weapons, no threats… just hunger and waiting. But the occupation’s bullets do not discriminate. How many times do we have to be killed for the world to feel? How many calls must we shout, before this heavy silence is broken?” he pleaded.

Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif published a plea and a description of the current situation in the Gaza Strip. He reported that since dawn today, over 25 Gazans have been killed and another 120 wounded. “Their only crime was waiting for humanitarian aid near the Netzarim… pic.twitter.com/f3zWm8eJ4E — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 20, 2025

Over 400 Killed at Aid Sites

More than 420 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,000 injured by Israeli occupation forces near the aid distribution sites launched in the US-backed Israeli plan on May 27.

The Israeli-American aid distribution model in #Gaza is putting lives at risk. It is also a distraction from the ongoing atrocities and a waste of resources. The humanitarian community in Gaza, including UNRWA, is ready and has the experience and expertise to reach people in… pic.twitter.com/KQil4Hp48t — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 11, 2025

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Israel’s aid distribution model in Gaza “is putting lives at risk,” and is also “a distraction from the ongoing atrocities and a waste of resources.”

Israeli occupation forces also killed 11 Palestinians and wounded others in an airstrike targeting a home belonging to the Ayyash family in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza.

Over 300 Airstrikes

The Israeli army announced on Friday that it has conducted over 300 airstrikes across Gaza over the past week, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“Militants, military buildings, weapons depots, and anti-armor and sniper launch sites” were targeted in the attacks, the army reportedly claimed in a statement.

BREAKING: Israeli warplanes carry out an airstrike on the Hamad City neighborhood, north of Khan Younis, QNN correspondent reports. pic.twitter.com/wajzIjQvOU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 20, 2025

It also claimed responsibility for the assassination of Ali al-Agha, a senior commander of the resistance group Mujahideen Brigades, in central Gaza, Anadolu reported.

The Mujahideen Brigades have not yet commented on the Israeli claims, the report added.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 55,000, wounding more than 127,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

World Refugee Day

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said in a statement marking World Refugee Day that the world’s celebration of this occasion amid the ongoing war of genocide and starvation against the Palestinian people in Gaza places a “political, legal, and moral responsibility on the international community to put an end to the Zionist aggression and criminality.”

Hamas also called for the prosecution of the occupation leaders for their crimes against humanity, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

On #WorldRefugeeDay, we, UNRWA, renew our commitment to #Palestine Refugees. We continue providing services and assistance against all odds despite massive adversity especially in #Gaza and the West Bank. I salute our teams serving the communities across the region with courage… pic.twitter.com/bXjEtrcXLU — UNRWA (@UNRWA) June 20, 2025

It added that the occupation’s continued targeting of Palestinian camps in the West Bank through systematic destruction and displacement constitutes a dangerous escalation against the refugee issue and aims to obliterate its foundations.

‘Collective Right’

Hamas affirmed that the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their homes is an individual and collective right that is not subject to concessions or negotiation, and that it is enshrined in international laws and resolutions.

It also reiterated its rejection of any Israeli-American attempts to eliminate or weaken the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warning against any efforts to transfer its mandate to other entities, particularly in the distribution of aid and relief.

UNRWA said on Friday that “We renew our commitment to Palestine Refugees.”

“We continue providing services and assistance against all odds despite massive adversity especially in Gaza and the West Bank,” the UN agency added.

(PC, AJA, Anadolu)