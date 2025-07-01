Scores of Palestinians Killed as Fuel Crisis Shuts Down Gaza Hospitals

Israeli attacks killed at least 24 Palestinians, including aid recipients, as Gaza’s largest hospital halts dialysis amid fuel shortages threatening hundreds of lives.

Medical sources in Gaza have reported on Tuesday that at least 24 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Tuesday due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and shelling. Among the dead are 11 civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

One incident took place in the Netzarim area, southwest of Gaza City, where Israeli forces targeted people gathered near aid trucks, killing three and injuring over 15. The wounded were taken to Al-Quds Hospital.

In a separate attack on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area, Al-Awda Hospital confirmed one fatality and 50 injuries—10 of them in critical condition—also among civilians awaiting aid.

Elsewhere in the central Gaza Strip, six members of the Al-Aimawi family were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in the Az-Zawayda area.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces demolished residential buildings in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, while helicopters bombed areas around Hamad City to the north. Raids, artillery fire, and house demolitions intensified east of Gaza City.

The moment the IDF 🇮🇱 bombed the Al-Baqa Café on Gaza 🇵🇸 beach today. Murdering over 20 Palestinians. The IDF murders children. Starmer sells them weapons.pic.twitter.com/brDEH0zuT7 — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) June 30, 2025

Fuel Crisis

Amid the intensifying attacks, Gaza’s health system is nearing total collapse due to a severe fuel shortage.

The Al-Shifa Medical Complex has halted kidney dialysis treatments, while emergency and intensive care services are now limited to only a few operating hours.

Hospital director Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya warned that the lives of 350 patients are in immediate danger and called for urgent fuel deliveries within the next hour or two.

He added that without fuel, critical units—including those with patients on ventilators—will soon shut down entirely.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said the crisis is the result of Israel’s ongoing policy of restricting fuel supplies to hospitals. Without immediate intervention, the ministry warned, all patients dependent on life-saving equipment will die.

In addition, the ministry reported hundreds of meningitis cases and fears of disease outbreaks as the healthcare infrastructure continues to collapse.

Authorities have issued an urgent appeal to international organizations to intervene by supplying fuel and medical aid to prevent a complete breakdown of Gaza’s health sector.

(PC, AJA)