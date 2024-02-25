Scores of Palestinians Killed, Wounded as Israel’s Genocidal War Continues

Scores of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed or wounded by Israeli airstrikes or gunfire over the last few hours.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that several Palestinian civilians were killed as a result of renewed Israeli artillery shelling in the western areas of Khan Yunis, south of the enclave, as well as in the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was confirmed killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential home in the Shaaf area east of the city. Israeli drones also fired shots at the eastern neighborhoods of the city, coinciding with artillery shelling on the area.

Explosions were heard in the Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City, as Israeli tanks resumed their ground offensive over the last few days in the area after several weeks of partial withdrawal from the area.

Meanwhile, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, local sources confirmed the retrieval of a body following the Israeli shelling of a house in the town, with several individuals still missing under the rubble.

On Saturday evening, two Palestinians were killed and four others injured in an Israeli shelling of the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(WAFA, PC)