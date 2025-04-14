‘Screw You’: Yair Netanyahu Attacks Macron amid France’s Recognition Plans

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a recent interview, Macron said France was planning to recognize a Palestinian state and could do so at an upcoming conference in June.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his son after he lashed out at French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced plans for Paris to recognize a Palestinian state in the coming months.

“Screw you!” Yair Netanyahu said on X late on Saturday.

“Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa!” he added.

Screw you! Yes to independence of New Caledonia! Yes to independence to French Polynesia! Yes to independence of Corsica! Yes to independence of the Basque Country! Yes to independence of French Guinea! Stop the neo imperialism of France in west Africa! https://t.co/Vwa3a8fN2c — Yair Netanyahu🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) April 12, 2025

France’s ‘Clear’ Position

Yair Netanyahu was responding to a post on Friday by Macron in which he stated that France’s “position” was “clear” in regards to “Israel’s security” and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

I’m reading all sorts of things here about our intentions for Gaza. Here is France’s position—it is clear: Yes to peace.

Yes to Israel’s security.

Yes to a Palestinian state without Hamas. This requires… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 11, 2025

“This requires the release of all hostages, a lasting ceasefire, the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political two-state solution,” Macron said.

“The only path possible is a political one,” he continued, adding, “I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognized by their neighbors.”

Netanyahu Slams Macron

On Sunday, the Israeli premier posted in Hebrew on X, “I love my son Yair, a true Zionist worried for the future of the country.”

“Like every citizen, he is also entitled to his personal opinion, though the style of his response to President Macron’s tweets calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state is unacceptable to me,” Netanyahu added.

אני אוהב את בני יאיר, ציוני אמיתי שדואג לעתיד המדינה.

כמו כל אזרח, גם הוא זכאי לדעתו האישית, הגם שסגנון תגובתו לציוצו של הנשיא מקרון שקרא להקמת מדינה פלסטינית, אינו מקובל עלי. הנשיא מקרון טועה קשות, כאשר הוא ממשיך לקדם את רעיון המדינה הפלסטינית בלב ארצנו, שכל שאיפתה היא השמדת… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 13, 2025

He went on to condemn the French president, saying, “President Macron is gravely mistaken when he continues to promote the idea of ​​a Palestinian state in the heart of our country, whose sole ambition is the destruction of the State of Israel.”

‘Move Toward Recognition’ – Macron

In an interview with a French broadcaster on Wednesday, Macron said France was planning to recognize a Palestinian state and could do so at an upcoming conference in June, which France is co-hosting with Saudi Arabia.

“We must move toward recognition, and we will do so in the coming months,” said the French president. “I’m not doing it for unity, or to please this or that person. I’m doing it because at some point it will be fair,” he said.

Despite France’s President Macron allowing the internationally wanted war criminal Netanyahu to fly over France and supplying him with weapons, Netanyahu and his son declared open war on him for suggesting peace and supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state. pic.twitter.com/s2bzBdUCws — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 14, 2025

Netanyahu further said, “We will not jeopardize our existence because of illusions disconnected from reality, and we will not accept moral sermons for the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of Israel, from those who oppose granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guinea, and other territories, whose independence would not endanger France in any way.”

Macron’s comments to the broadcaster followed a three-day trip to Egypt, where the president visited a hospital treating Palestinians.

“I want to believe in peace; today the conflict has intensified and it’s terrible,” Macron reportedly said.

“Since March 2, there’s nothing going in (to Gaza) — no water, no food, no medication, and none of the injured are coming out,” he added.

‘Opportunistic’ – Ramzy Baroud

Palestinian intellectual Ramzy Baroud, Editor-in-Chief of the Palestine Chronicle, said gestures such as the latest from France risk appearing “opportunistic.”

“While the potential French recognition of Palestine is an interesting development, its significance at this juncture is arguably diminished,” Baroud said.

“Such a gesture would have carried considerable weight prior to the devastating Israeli genocide in Gaza,” he added.

“However, after seventeen months of relentless Israeli war crimes against Palestinians, supported by the United States, Western nations, including France, this recognition risks appearing largely symbolic, if not opportunistic,” Baroud stressed.

He noted that while “similar gestures” from Norway, Spain, and Ireland last year “undoubtedly offered a morale boost to Palestinians, they did not translate into tangible improvements on the ground, nor did they alter the trajectory of US-Israeli policies impacting the Palestinian people.”

‘Historical Support’ for Israel

Furthermore, Baroud continued, it was “crucial” to acknowledge that alongside France’s “historical support for Israel and its initial defense of their horrific actions in Gaza,” there has been “an alarming suppression” of French activists within the Palestine solidarity movement.

“A genuine shift towards a ‘pro-Palestine’ stance from the French government would necessitate fostering an environment where those advocating for Palestinian freedom and opposing the ongoing crisis can mobilize without fear,” Baroud stated.

This potential move by France, he continued, “could be interpreted as an attempt to deflect from its past and present positions, including indirectly blaming the Palestinian victims in Gaza for the violence they have endured with Western complicity.”

UNGA Presidency

“In contrast, the election of a Palestinian presidency of the United Nations General Assembly would represent a far more meaningful development,” he emphasized.

Baroud said this underscores the growing global sympathy and solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly within the Global South.

“While its immediate impact on the ground may be limited, it sends a powerful message to Israel, the United States, and their Western allies regarding the shifting global sentiment,” he noted.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Israel’s renewed military assault on Gaza on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Day 556📲 Follow: Crisis deepens within the Israeli army amid growing reports of a fighter shortage. Meanwhile, Israeli shelling kills and injures civilians in Khan Yunis.

📲 Follow our LIVE BLOG for real – timefor real-time updates.https://t.co/228my3gu5U pic.twitter.com/1Tm3Dg0QlA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 14, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)