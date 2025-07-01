‘Committed to Security’: US Clears $510m Sale of Bomb Guidance Kits to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US has approved a $510 million sale of munitions guidance kits and related equipment to Israel, the State Department announced on Monday.

“The Government of Israel has requested to buy three thousand eight hundred forty-five (3,845) KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for the BLU-109 bomb body and three thousand two hundred eighty (3,280) KMU-572 F/B JDAM guidance kits for the MK 82 bomb body,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

The US has approved a $510m arms sale to Israel, with the deal including thousands of bomb guidance kits, the Pentagon announced. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/xCt6wI66SX pic.twitter.com/SAzQrz3CgF — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 30, 2025

In addition, the “following non-MDE (Major Defense Equipment – PC) items will also be included: U.S. government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

‘Security of Israel’

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” the DSCA stated.

Today’s notification to Congress of a sale to Israel of 7,125 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS) worth $510 million is yet another assault on the world’s conscience, and an abrogation of U.S. laws. For @SecRubio to advance this sale in the same week as Israeli media have… pic.twitter.com/kUC7ZER2ln — A New Policy (@anewpolicyorg) June 30, 2025

The principal contractor in the sale will be The Boeing Company, located in Missouri.

“This proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers,” the DSCA said, as well as “increase the interoperability with U.S. forces and conveys U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and armed forces modernization.”

The announcement comes as Israel continues its brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Gaza Brutality

Since dawn on Tuesday, at least 24 Palestinians were killed due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the besieged enclave. Among the dead are 11 civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

One incident took place in the Netzarim area, southwest of Gaza City, where Israeli forces targeted people gathered near aid trucks, killing three and injuring over 15.

On Monday alone, at least 97 Palestinians were killed and several others injured as Israeli airstrikes and artillery targeted multiple locations across Gaza, including areas sheltering displaced civilians.

The US has faced mounting criticism for its continued military support to Israel amid the rising civilian death toll in Gaza.

Over 56,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 56,000, wounding more than 131,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Israeli occupation forces bombed a residential block and industrial facilities earlier today in the Askoula area, east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/to3tcdDfjU — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 1, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)