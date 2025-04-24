‘Serious Security Incident’ in Gaza: Israeli Forces Ambushed by Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces suffered casualties during intense clashes with Palestinian Resistance in northern Gaza, amid reports of a deadly ambush and large-scale evacuations.

Israeli media reported fierce fighting with the Palestinian Resistance in the northern Gaza Strip, with the Israeli occupation army launching heavy artillery barrages and airstrikes across the area.

At the same time, Israeli websites reported what they described as a “serious security incident” inside Gaza.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing large, successive explosions, followed by the arrival of military helicopters that began evacuating injured Israeli personnel from the scene.

The Israeli military often uses the phrase “serious security incident” to signal that the army has suffered losses.

According to the reports, the incident involved forces from the Artillery Brigade and the 36th Division, both of which have been active in ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Details remain scarce, but the scale of the response and the deployment of helicopters suggest significant casualties.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that fierce battles are currently raging in the northern Gaza Strip. It also indicated that residents of the Gaza envelope are reporting extensive movements of the Air Force. Military helicopters began transferring injured soldiers… pic.twitter.com/TI5O9QGPS8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 24, 2025

This comes just days after a deadly ambush targeting Israeli soldiers in the Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. On that day, a number of soldiers were killed and wounded after being drawn into a booby-trapped tunnel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the operation.

In a statement, they said: “After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed that a Zionist engineering unit had been lured to the entrance of a tunnel that had been rigged with explosives in advance. As soon as the unit arrived at the location, the tunnel opening was detonated.”

They added that several soldiers were confirmed killed or injured east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

