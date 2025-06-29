Serious ‘Security Incident’ in Khan Yunis as Resistance Operations Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades launch multiple attacks in southern Gaza amid Israeli media blackout and internal military disputes.

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza intensified their military operations against Israeli occupation forces over the weekend, with attacks concentrated in Khan Yunis and extending to the north of the besieged Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed the death of a soldier from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion during combat in northern Gaza, amid reports of mounting internal disagreements over the course of the war.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced on Sunday the targeting of an Israeli bulldozer tower with a 105mm Al-Yassin missile in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis, setting it ablaze. The group also reported shelling concentrations of Israeli soldiers in the Ma’an area south of the city with mortar fire.

For their part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said it destroyed an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-planted barrel bomb in Abasan al-Kabira, also east of Khan Yunis. Additionally, it confirmed targeting Israeli troops and military vehicles near Highway 5, north of Khan Yunis, with mortar shells.

In parallel, Israeli media outlets cited a “serious security incident” in Khan Yunis, reporting an intense exchange of fire at the site. Military censorship has reportedly been imposed on the publication of further details.

Resistance groups have been documenting their operations through video releases since the start of Israel’s ground invasion on October 27, 2023.

These clips have shown ambushes, sniper attacks, and the destruction of Israeli military vehicles, reflecting the scale and persistence of Palestinian resistance despite nearly nine months of continuous bombardment.

Israeli casualties have mounted as a result. According to various sources, the resistance has inflicted heavy losses through ambushes, direct engagements, and the targeting of vehicles and troop gatherings.

Hundreds of Israeli military vehicles have been damaged or destroyed, while cities and settlements have been shelled with medium- and long-range missiles.

Despite these developments, the Israeli army claims it is close to achieving its objectives.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the military will present several strategic options for Gaza to the security cabinet on Sunday, ranging from a full reoccupation of the territory to negotiating a deal with Hamas. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is expected to brief ministers that the army is nearing its declared goals.

Yet, according to the Israeli news website Walla, significant divisions persist within the Israeli military leadership regarding the direction of the war. Some officials reportedly advocate for continuing operations, while others believe it is time to pursue an end to the conflict.

A separate report in Yedioth Ahronoth underscored the enduring capabilities of the Palestinian resistance. The paper quoted Israeli military leaders acknowledging that the Al-Qassam Brigades remain actively deployed from Khan Yunis to Gaza City and its outskirts, indicating the difficulty of neutralizing the resistance despite months of military assaults.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel—backed by the United States—has waged a military campaign in Gaza that has been widely described as a war of extermination. According to local authorities and independent estimates, more than 186,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, with women and children comprising the majority of the victims. An estimated 14,000 remain missing under the rubble.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate. Israel has maintained a strict closure on Gaza’s border crossings since March 2, allowing only a few dozen aid trucks to enter daily—far below the 500 trucks per day that humanitarian agencies say are required to meet basic needs.

Supplies and aid continue to pile up at the borders, while famine and disease spread among Gaza’s displaced population.

