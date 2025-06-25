Seven Israeli Soldiers Killed in Khan Yunis Ambush: All the Details

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A single Palestinian resistance fighter triggered a deadly ambush in southern Gaza, killing seven Israeli soldiers and wounding sixteen.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Tuesday that it was “a painful morning,” referring to an ambush by Palestinian resistance fighters in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of one Israeli officer and six soldiers.

Herzog went on to describe the situation in Gaza as “a difficult situation,” adding, “the fighting is fierce, and the burden is unbearable.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid echoed Herzog’s sentiments, stating: “It was a very difficult morning and a major disaster yesterday that claimed the lives of seven of our fighters in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Israeli media provided detailed accounts of what actually happened on the ground.

According to Israeli Army Radio, the first report of the incident came at 5:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. It concerned a Puma armored personnel carrier belonging to the army’s combat engineering corps, which had caught fire following a powerful explosion.

Initial investigations suggested that a single Palestinian resistance fighter had approached the vehicle and attached an explosive device to it. The device detonated, igniting the armored carrier and trapping the soldiers inside.

The report said military firefighting units were dispatched and attempted to extinguish the fire, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

A D9 military bulldozer was then brought in to smother the flames by covering the vehicle with sand, yet this too failed to stop the blaze.

With no other options, a decision was made on the ground to tow the vehicle—still burning—first to Salah al-Din Street in Khan Yunis and then out of the Gaza Strip. The seven soldiers remained inside as it was being towed.

Only after the vehicle crossed into Israeli territory was the fire fully extinguished. Helicopters and emergency response teams had been called to the area, but there were no survivors.

Israeli Army Radio added that identifying the bodies of the fallen soldiers took many hours. Only after the identification process was completed were the families notified later on Tuesday.

Footage from the area, identified as near Al-Aqsa School in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, showed the aftermath of the ambush, where Israeli vehicles were targeted and resistance fighters engaged the occupying army.

Despite massive destruction inflicted by the Israeli army on Khan Yunis, and despite the size and strength of its military forces, Palestinian resistance continues to inflict casualties. The battle on Tuesday was one of the deadliest for Israeli forces in recent months.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, also reported on the incident. It cited a preliminary investigation showing that the vehicle caught fire with the soldiers inside, and that the army had not managed to extinguish the blaze until the carrier reached Israeli territory. Evacuation helicopters were dispatched but returned empty. The soldiers could not be saved.

The paper added that the fighters who planted the explosive were not located until the following morning. Other Israeli outlets reported that heavy clashes took place at the scene, and that Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire on the rescue forces.

Israeli media confirmed that at least 16 other soldiers were injured in the ambush and subsequent fighting, describing the event as “the most difficult incident the army has experienced in recent months.”

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had carried out a complex ambush targeting Israeli forces, killing and wounding several in Khan Yunis.

The timing of the ambush is notable, as it coincided with the winding down of the Iranian-Israeli confrontation. The Israeli army had just announced a renewed focus on Gaza.

The incident demonstrates that, despite the intensity of the Israeli campaign, the Palestinian resistance remains operational and capable of inflicting serious damage.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)