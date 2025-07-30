Seven More Deaths Due to Starvation in Gaza – ‘Famine Threshold’ Reached

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNRWA warns that the “threshold of famine” has been reached in Gaza with “widespread starvation and malnutrition” across the enclave, including among children.

Seven more Palestinians died from starvation in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours amid a catastrophic Israeli blockade, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Hospitals recorded seven fatalities in Gaza in the past 24 hours as a result of famine and malnutrition,” the ministry said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The new deaths brought the death toll from starvation since October 2023 to 154, including 89 children.

On Tuesday, the head of the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the “threshold of famine” has been reached in Gaza with “widespread starvation and malnutrition” across the enclave, including among children.

“The only way to reverse this catastrophe is to flood Gaza with a massive scale-up of aid,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

He added that the “worst-case scenario of famine is now happening in Gaza, according to the leading world experts. An entirely man-made famine.”

IPC Report

At the same time, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitoring system, warned on Tuesday that “the worst-case scenario of famine” is currently unfolding in Gaza amid intensified conflict, displacement, and plummeted access to food.

“Mounting evidence shows that widespread starvation, malnutrition, and disease are driving a rise in hunger-related deaths,” the IPC said in a new report. “Latest data indicates that famine thresholds have been reached for food consumption in most of the Gaza Strip and for acute malnutrition in Gaza City.”

Stressing that malnutrition has been rising rapidly in the first half of July, the report found that over 20,000 children have been admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition between April and mid-July, with more than 3,000 severely malnourished.

‘Immediate Action Must Be Taken’

Hospitals have reported a rapid increase in hunger-related deaths of children aged under 5, with at least 16 reported deaths since July 17, it added.

“Immediate action must be taken to end the hostilities and allow for unimpeded, large-scale, life-saving humanitarian response,” the IPC urged. “This is the only path to stopping further deaths and catastrophic human suffering.”

Only a handful of trucks have entered Gaza—nowhere near enough to meet even the basic needs of a small portion of the population after months of sealed crossings and a war of starvation. International bodies confirm: hundreds were killed by Israeli fire while trying to access…

Last week, the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned that one-third of Gaza’s population had gone without food for several consecutive days due to the Israeli siege.

According to WFP estimates, one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces famine-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Over 60,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 60,000, wounding more than 145,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

At least 16 Palestinians were killed Wednesday by Israeli forces, including 13 people seeking food, as strikes and demolitions escalated across the Strip.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

