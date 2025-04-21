Shin Bet Chief Submits ‘Severe Allegations’ against Netanyahu in High Court Petition

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security agency, Ronen Bar, submitted a sworn affidavit to the High Court on Monday containing “severe allegations” against the country’s prime minister ahead of his expected dismissal, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, Bar alleged that Netanyahu told him “‘on more than one occasion’ that he expected the Shin Bet to act against Israeli citizens involved in protests against the government.’”

The intelligence chief was also asked to “provide details about the identities of Israeli citizens, protest activists, who had followed security personnel,” as well as “protest funders.”

‘Obey’ Netanyahu, Not Court

Bar was also told that he ‘should a constitutional crisis arise,’ he must ‘obey the prime minister and not the High Court of Justice.’”

It was also alleged that Netanyahu often tried to address these matters “at the end of meetings” after his military secretary and the stenographer who would operate the recording device “had been instructed to leave the room,” the report said.

Bar reportedly wrote: “It was clearly intended to prevent any record of the conversation.”

He also said the alleged dealings between aides in Netanyahu’s office and Qatar, dubbed Qatargate, “must be thoroughly examined.”

Prepared Document

Haaretz also reported on Monday that Netanyahu’s office had presented Bar with a document that he was expected to sign, intended “to delay the testimony phase” of the prime minister’s corruption trial.

The paper said one of Netanyahu’s aides delivered the document to Bar after a meeting, “and included unusually strict security demands designed to prevent Netanyahu from spending extended periods in publicly known locations.”

The conditions “would have made it nearly impossible” for Netanyahu to testify in his trial.

In a letter to the High Court last month challenging his dismissal, Bar confirmed that Netanyahu had “repeatedly demanded” throughout November last year, that “I issue a security opinion that would effectively determine that the current security conditions prevent his continuous testimony in his criminal trial.”

Netanyahu Denies Claim

Netanyahu had claimed at the time, the report said, that his discussions with Bar “concerned only the location of the testimony, not whether it would take place.”

Bar reportedly “refused to sign” the document, according to Haaretz and Netanyahu’s office dismissed the allegations as “complete fake news,” claiming it “never happened.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli Supreme Court issued a precautionary order preventing the dismissal of Bar as the head of the Shin Bet. Netanyahu fired Bar in March citing a loss of confidence following the October 7 resistance operation.

Bar said in his letter to the High Court Bar that his refusal to accede to the prime minister’s demands regarding his appearance at his trial had led to a breakdown in trust between the two.

He reportedly noted that his job required that he maintain “professional independence,” rather than “act out of ‘personal loyalty’” to Netanyahu.

