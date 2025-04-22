Shin Bet Chief’s Testimony Sparks Tel Aviv Protest Against Netanyahu

Thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv, demanding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s resignation following shocking testimony from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar about political interference.

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

Al-Jazeera quoted Channel 12 as reporting that Israeli police forcibly dispersed several demonstrators on Monday evening and arrested several after some protesters lay down on the ground during the rally.

The demonstration came after Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar testified that Netanyahu had asked him to target anti-Netanyahu protesters.

Bar’s testimony to Israel’s Supreme Court was described as “shocking,” as it revealed that Netanyahu had pressured him to use Shin Bet for political purposes, including persecuting protesters against him and attempting to postpone his corruption trial under the guise of security concerns.

Massive protests by Zionist settlers in Tel Aviv.

Protesters held up signs reading “Netanyahu crossed a red line,” “Israeli democracy is at stake,” “Remove Netanyahu now,” “Netanyahu, save the country from yourself,” and “The people cannot be removed.”

Additionally, they displayed pictures of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza and called for an immediate deal to return them.

In a related development, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that a security meeting was held last Sunday at Netanyahu’s office, but no representative from Shin Bet was invited, despite the participation of all other security agencies. The meeting focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

On March 20, the Israeli government approved the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, but the Supreme Court intervened and froze the decision after petitions were filed against his dismissal.

The court later issued a temporary injunction, preventing Bar’s removal, the appointment of his replacement, or any instructions to his subordinates until the case is resolved.

Netanyahu justified the decision by citing a lack of trust, while Bar suggested political motives for his refusal to meet Netanyahu’s demands for “personal loyalty.”

