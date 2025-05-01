Silencing Dissent: The New McCarthyism Cannot Prevail

By Dr. Mimi Syed

We must stand together and demand that our government uphold the values of free speech, human rights, and justice.

As an emergency doctor who has twice witnessed the hellscape of Gaza, I have seen the most unspeakable horrors. I have cradled lifeless bodies of children, their tiny brains spilled into my hands, more times than I ever thought possible.

I have hacked off limbs with trauma shears, the screams of the maimed echoing in my mind. We fought to save those we could, offering mercy to those we could not. The Israeli government’s deliberate and calculated atrocities created this nightmare. I watched collective punishment and war crimes being committed with impunity.

With the new US administration, these atrocities are no longer hidden. Netanyahu’s chilling promise to “open the gates of hell” on Gaza and block all food from entering has been fulfilled.

Thousands of children orphaned, over 17,000 young lives lost—those are just the ones we know of. Tens of thousands of children maimed, limbs blown off by Israeli shelling.

How can one witness such deliberate, violent acts and remain silent? As a physician, a humanitarian, and a mother, I cannot return home and stay silent, fear of doxxing be damned.

I will use every ounce of my power to speak out, expose the truth, and halt these crimes against humanity. “Mass starvation and the targeting of children is a crime” is a standalone statement that cannot be conflated with religion or politics.

The United States, once a beacon of free speech, has devolved into a modern-day McCarthyist state. Political repression and persecution of those who dare to dissent have become the norm.

Accusations of antisemitism and Hamas sympathizing strike fear into the hearts of those who would speak out against Israel’s brutal occupation and the US foreign policy that enables it.

Individuals have been doxed, fired, and subjected to smear campaigns. Permanent residents have been targeted and imprisoned without charge.

Are we to stand idly by as mass starvation, indiscriminate bombing, and the targeted killing of civilians, journalists, and healthcare workers become the new normal? As hospitals are bombed, and life-sustaining supplies are withheld?

Free speech is the lifeblood of a democratic society. Suppressing dissent is not only harmful but also sets a dangerous precedent.

Even the arts are not safe from this creeping authoritarianism.

On April 21, 2025, Fox News called for the suppression of Irish rock band KneeCap for daring to speak out against Israel’s atrocities during their Coachella performance.

One of the reporters drew parallels to Nazi Germany, a chilling irony given the US’ own descent into repression. Will my American colleagues and I be next on the hit list to be imprisoned or deported because we spoke up against violent crimes being committed by the Israeli government? Or will they threaten to end our careers because we chose to uphold the oaths we took when we became doctors?

We must not be silenced. We must not be complicit. We must stand together and demand that our government uphold the values of free speech, human rights, and justice. For if we do not, we are complicit in the crimes committed in our name.

– Dr. Mimi Syed is an American board-certified emergency medicine physician, Dr. Syed served in Gaza from August 8 to September 5, 2024, and December 3 to December 31, 2024, at both Al-Aqsa Hospital and Nasser Hospital. She contributed this article to the Palestine Chronicle.

The views expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of The Palestine Chronicle.