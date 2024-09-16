Sinwar’s Latest Letter – This is What He Said

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, sent on Sunday a letter to Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni group Ansarallah.

The message from Sinwar followed Ansarallah’s announcement of launching the fifth phase of their operations in support of the resistance in Gaza.

In his letter, Sinwar emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was intended to strike a significant blow against the Zionist project in Palestine and the region.

“This battle has come to deliver a strong blow to the Zionist project in the region in general and in Palestine in particular,” the letter said.

Sinwar expressed his gratitude to the Ansarallah “for the sincere emotions, the overflowing sentiments, and the strong will that we have witnessed from you in the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood”.

Sinwar congratulated al-Houthi for “surpassing all layers and systems of defense and interception, to reignite the intensity of the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and its impact on the heart of Tel Aviv once again.”

Hamas’ political leader said that Israel “believed that the war of genocide it is waging against our Palestinian people, along with the efforts to contain and neutralize the fronts of resistance, overseen by the United States and its allies, would lead to its victory in its Nazi battle against our Palestinian people”.

However, according to al-Houthi, the Ansarallah’s “qualitative operation (..) came to send a message to the enemy that the plans of containment and neutralization have failed”.

In discussing the situation in Gaza, Sinwar said the Palestinian people are living “between two states”: on one side, “genocide, siege, and starvation, which necessitates support and solidarity from all the people of the nation”.

On the other side, “a state of valiant resistance led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, which skillfully executed the October 7th attack and fought a year-long defensive battle that exhausted the enemy.”

He reassured that, despite the continuous war for nearly a year, the resistance is in good condition and that Israeli claims are part of psychological warfare.

Sinwar highlighted that Hamas is preparing for a prolonged battle, aiming to break Israel’s political resolve, just as they have weakened its military strength.

“We have prepared ourselves for a prolonged war of attrition that will break the enemy’s political will, just as the Al-Aqsa Flood broke its military will,” Sinwar said.

This letter marks Sinwar’s third public message since his election as Hamas leader on August 6. His first message was a congratulatory note to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for his re-election, praising Algeria’s support for Palestine.

Three days ago, Sinwar also sent a letter to Lebanese Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, expressing gratitude for Hezbollah’s role in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

