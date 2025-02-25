Six Newborns Die in Gaza Cold as Israeli Blockade Prevents Shelter

Six Palestinian newborns have died in Gaza due to extreme cold, as Israel’s blockade prevents the entry of shelter supplies, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

At least six Palestinian newborns have died in Gaza due to extreme cold, as Israel’s blockade continues to prevent the entry of shelter supplies, worsening already dire winter conditions.

Dr. Saeed Salah, medical director of the Patients’ Friends Benevolent Society Hospital, confirmed that three infants died on Monday and three more on Tuesday from cold-related complications.

“In the past two weeks, we admitted eight newborns suffering from severe cold injuries,” Salah said. “Three of them died within hours of arrival. They were only a day or two old, weighing between 1.7 kg and 2 kg.”

The deaths come as winter storms, heavy rain, and strong winds intensify the suffering of displaced Palestinians. Thousands now live in makeshift tents after Israeli airstrikes destroyed their homes, while many returnees to northern Gaza found their homes uninhabitable.

At least 6 newborns in Gaza died in the last days due to severe cold and inadequate shelter after Israel’s destruction of at least 60% of buildings. The lack of shelter is compounded by the ongoing siege through which colonial authorities have allowed only very limited resources. pic.twitter.com/yePWtLOSk0 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) February 25, 2025

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 500,000 people have returned to the northern areas, where “food, water, and shelter remain critical needs.” However, aid deliveries remain insufficient due to Israeli restrictions.

Dr. Salah called on the international community to intervene and allow the entry of mobile homes, tents, and fuel to provide urgently needed shelter.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas blamed Israel’s “criminal policies” for the baby deaths, calling for “immediate intervention to stop Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement and allow the entry of urgent shelter, heating, and medical aid into Gaza.”

According to Gaza’s government media office, nearly 1.5 million Palestinians have been left without homes or shelter due to Israel’s war on the enclave.

At least 6 newborns in Gaza died in the last days due to severe cold and inadequate shelter after Israel’s destruction of at least 60% of buildings. The lack of shelter is compounded by the ongoing siege through which colonial authorities have allowed only very limited resources. pic.twitter.com/yePWtLOSk0 — Good Shepherd Collective (@Shepherds4Good) February 25, 2025

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since last month, temporarily pausing the Israeli military offensive that has killed at least 48,350 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Israel faces multiple legal cases for its actions in Gaza. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

(PC, Anadolu)