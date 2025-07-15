Slaughter of the Innocent: Children Among Dozens Killed in Latest Gaza Strikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite global appeals, Israel’s US-backed genocide in Gaza claims dozens more lives in a new escalation, devastating families and wiping out entire neighborhoods.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip, as the genocidal war waged by Israel, with US support, continues unabated for the 648th day.

The Emergency and Ambulance Service reported that five Palestinians were killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on a home in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent confirmed additional Israeli strikes in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, with casualties reported near both the Al-Shamah Mosque and Salah al-Din Mosque.

A devastating attack struck a home belonging to the Azzam family in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, killing 12 Palestinians and injuring over 30 others, many critically, according to Al-Quds Hospital sources. Among the martyrs was Palestinian singer and reciter Alaa Azzam and his family.

Farewell and funeral procession held for six members of the Abu Jarad family, killed when Israeli forces bombed their tent near Palestine Stadium, west of Gaza, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/x09sZP9C2N — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 15, 2025

In the early hours of Tuesday, Palestinian Legislative Council member Faraj al-Ghoul was killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted his home in Gaza City, medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital confirmed.

The city witnessed further attacks: Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Awda Tower 2 behind Al-Quds Hospital in Tal al-Hawa, bombarded areas around Hamza Mosque on Lababidi Street, and struck Yarmouk Stadium in the north. Gunboats also launched intense shelling along Gaza’s western shores.

In central Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in Deir Al-Balah, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. North of the Nuseirat refugee camp, Israeli aircraft launched additional raids.

Northern Gaza saw another escalation, with repeated airstrikes on Jabalia al-Balad and eastern Jabalia destroying residential buildings. Civil defense teams reported being blocked by Israeli forces from reaching dozens trapped under rubble, issuing urgent but unanswered appeals to international organizations for intervention.

In the southern Gaza Strip, ten Palestinians, most of them children, were killed in an Israeli attack on tents for displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. Artillery shelling also targeted the city center, and occupation forces detonated residential homes. Medical sources at Nasser Hospital described the condition of many injured as critical.

The wave of massacres follows a bloody Monday, where Israeli airstrikes killed at least 88 Palestinians, including those targeted in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, Deir al-Balah, Jabalia, and Nuseirat.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation, with direct backing from the US administration, has been carrying out systematic genocide in Gaza through killings, starvation, forced displacement, and destruction. Despite numerous international appeals and binding orders from the International Court of Justice to halt the assault, the genocide continues.

The death toll has surpassed 197,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, including more than 14,000 missing and hundreds of thousands forcibly displaced. The vast majority of casualties are children and women, with famine compounding the humanitarian catastrophe and claiming additional lives, especially among children.

(PC, AJA, QNN)