Slovenia Imposes Arms Embargo on Israel – First EU State to Take Step

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In early July, Slovenia, in a move that was the first of its kind in the European Union, banned two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country.

Slovenia has imposed a weapons ban on the export, import, and transit of arms to and from Israel, two weeks after declaring two Israeli ministers persona non grata.

“At the initiative of Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob, the government today confirmed a decision prohibiting the export and transit of military weapons and equipment from or through the Republic of Slovenia to Israel, or imports from Israel to the Republic of Slovenia,” the administration said in a statement on Thursday.

🇸🇮 Slovenija je kot prva evropska država prepovedala uvoz, izvoz in tranzit orožja v in iz 🇮🇱 Izraela. Več v sporočilu za javnost 👇https://t.co/djdZLFxGfS pic.twitter.com/uzNDpoTP50 — Vlada Republike Slovenije (@vladaRS) July 31, 2025

The official news agency STA quoted Golob as saying that Slovenia “has become the first European country” to take such a step.

Under the decision, all weapons and military equipment sent from Slovenia to, imported from, or transited through Israel are prohibited.

EU ‘Incapable’

Golob has made it clear before that Slovenia will act independently if the European Union is unable to adopt concrete measures by mid-July, the statement noted.

“The EU is currently incapable of completing this task due to internal discord and disunity,” the statement added.

“The result thereof is shameful: people in Gaza are dying because humanitarian aid is systematically denied them. They are dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food and basic healthcare,” it continued.

The government said that under such circumstances, “it is the duty of every responsible country to act, even if it means taking a step ahead of others.”

This move comes amid growing criticism of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as well as the European Union’s inability to take concrete action regarding Israel.

The statement also reportedly added that the government “has not issued any permits for the export of weapons and military equipment to Israel since October 2023 due to the conflict.”

Ben-Gvir, Smotrich Banned

I welcome today’s decision by the Slovenian government to adopt sanctions against the extremist Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich. Slovenia has sent a message to 🇮🇱 and the int. community: those who reject international law & pose a threat to humanity are not welcome! pic.twitter.com/XPCUscTl27 — Matjaž Nemec (@MatjaNemec) July 17, 2025

The government reportedly declared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich “persona non grata” due to what it described as “their statements calling for genocide, encouraging extreme violence, and grave violations of the human rights of Palestinians.”

In June 2024, the Slovenian parliament passed legislation recognizing the State of Palestine, following similar steps taken by Ireland, Norway, and Spain, prompted in part by condemnations of Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Ambassador Demarched

Earlier Thursday, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador to protest the “unbearable” humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid.

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry announced, in a post on its X account, that it had summoned the newly appointed ambassador to Ljubljana, Ruth Cohen-Dar, to the ministry, calling on Israel “to immediately end the killing and starvation of civilians.”

.@MZEZ_RS called the 🇮🇱 Ambassador accredited for 🇸🇮, for a demarche to convey a protest regarding the unbearable humanitarian catastrophe in #Gaza due to the restriction of access to urgent humanitarian aid. #Slovenia 🇸🇮 calls on #Israel 🇮🇱 to immediately end the killing and… pic.twitter.com/UBwV88oxOV — MFEA Slovenia (@MZEZ_RS) July 31, 2025

The UN, as well as dozens of human rights organizations have condemned the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution scheme which has led to the killings of over 1,000 Palestinians seeking aid at or near the aid sites, since the end of May.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza has killed over 60,000 and wounded more than 147,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

(PC, AJA)