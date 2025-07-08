Sniper Fire, RPGs, and Ambushes: Qassam Video Shows Fierce Clashes in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades released footage showing sniper attacks, RPG strikes, and direct clashes with Israeli forces.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released new footage on Tuesday documenting operations targeting Israeli occupation forces and military vehicles along incursion routes east of Gaza City and in the northern Gaza Strip.

These operations are part of the broader ‘Stones of David’ campaign unfolding across multiple areas of the Strip.

The video begins with scenes of an Israeli bulldozer being identified and then targeted, followed by the sniper shooting of two Israeli soldiers on Tal al-Muntar, east of Gaza City.

It then shows close-quarters clashes with Israeli soldiers stationed inside a building in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood.

Later in the footage, a tank is struck with an RPG in Sheja’iyya, resulting in a direct hit. The clip concludes with scenes of Israeli command and control positions being bombed east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

On Monday, resistance fighters executed a complex ambush in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, killing and wounding approximately 20 Israeli soldiers.

🎥 | Al-Qassam Brigades release new footage from Gaza: snipers target Israeli soldiers on Tal al-Muntar, RPGs hit tanks in Sheja’iyya, and resistance fighters clash face-to-face with invading forces. The resistance calls this part of its ongoing “Stones of David” operations. pic.twitter.com/n7TJoEXD1M — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 8, 2025

The attack is considered one of the most severe and precise operations carried out since the Israeli assault on Gaza began in October 2023.

Since the launch of Israel’s ground offensive on October 27, resistance groups in Gaza have steadily documented their engagements across multiple fronts.

The video evidence reveals key details about these operations, including successful ambushes that have inflicted heavy losses on Israeli forces, the destruction of hundreds of military vehicles, and ongoing rocket attacks on Israeli cities and settlements using medium- and long-range missiles.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, and wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)