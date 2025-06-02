Soldiers Killed – Major Resistance Operation in Jabaliya, Yemen Strikes Israel

Israeli media reported that three soldiers were killed and 11 others were wounded, some seriously, when a Hummer military vehicle was targeted by an anti-tank missile in the Jabaliya area, northern Gaza Strip.

It added that the ‘difficult security incident’ in Gaza is still ongoing, and fighting remains fierce, with three Israeli helicopters attempting to evacuate the soldiers.

The reports clarified that the operation in Jabaliya resulted from a “complex and difficult ambush,” noting that the killed soldiers belonged to the Ninth Brigade.

It further stated that other military helicopters were firing heavily in the operation area, indicating that the evacuation of killed and wounded soldiers failed due to the intensity of the fire, and that a military helicopter came under fire while attempting to evacuate the wounded.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said in a statement that its “fighters are engaging in fierce clashes with the occupation forces at point-blank range, killing and wounding enemy soldiers east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The clashes are still ongoing.”

Regarding other field developments in the Strip, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli tank yesterday, Sunday, in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.

مشاهد توثق محاولات طيران الاحتلال إخلاء جنوده القتلى والجرحى بكمين كتائب القســام، شرق مخيم جباليا، مساء اليوم. pic.twitter.com/lfhe339fvr — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 2, 2025

Al-Qassam also announced that it targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation forces the day before yesterday, Saturday, east of Al-Qarara town, southern Gaza Strip, with 13 mortar shells.

It also targeted the “Third Eye” site east of Khan Younis with 3 short-range Rajoum rockets.

For its part, Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, stated that, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, they shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles infiltrating the vicinity of the Customs Police checkpoint area southeast of Khan Yunis.

Al-Quds Brigades also broadcast images of its members shelling Israeli soldiers and military vehicles with mortar shells in Khan Younis.

More Yemeni Missiles

In a related development, the Israeli army claimed that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen this Monday evening. Meanwhile, Israeli sources reported that sirens blared in Jerusalem and Greater Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported the suspension of air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport following the missile launch from Yemen. The “Israeli Home Front Command” said that sirens sounded in 160 locations across Israel as a result of the missile launch.

Israeli police also stated they are dealing with shrapnel from the intercepted missile that fell in neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

🚨Tel Aviv is no longer safe. pic.twitter.com/GjW8LBySc7 — Yemen Military 🇾🇪 (@Yemenimilitary) June 2, 2025

Social media footage documented what was described as the moment the Yemeni missile passed over Jerusalem, alongside other scenes of the Israeli air defenses attempting to intercept the missile in the skies of occupied Palestine.

Yesterday, the Israeli army claimed it had detected a missile launched from Yemen and that it had been dealt with, amidst conflicting reports in Israeli media regarding the system that intercepted the missile, which caused a disruption in air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Israeli Home Front Command reported the activation of sirens in various areas of Israel, including Greater Tel Aviv and areas west of occupied Jerusalem.

The occupation army confirmed that the missile was headed towards Ben Gurion Airport, south of Tel Aviv, before it was intercepted. Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper stated that operations resumed at Ben Gurion Airport after its temporary halt due to the missile launch.

#شاهد | لحظة مرور الصاروخ اليمني من فوق القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/jgR3y14tyC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 2, 2025

For his part, the military spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarallah group, Yahya Saree, announced yesterday, Sunday, the execution of a “qualitative military operation that targeted Lod Airport (Ben Gurion) in the occupied Jaffa area.”

Saree indicated that the group is working to impose a complete ban on air traffic at the airport as part of its response to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has carried out several airstrikes on Yemen, one of which was on May 6, causing damage to the main airport in the capital, Sanaa, and leading to the deaths of a number of Yemeni civilians.

(AJA, PC, Israeli Media, Social Media)