Some 100,000 Students Enrolled in Gaza Schools as Academic Year Begins – UN

Around 100,000 students have enrolled in schools across the Gaza Strip since the new academic year began February 23, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“To date, 165 public schools across Gaza have reopened across Gaza. For most of these children, this will be their first time returning to in-person learning in 16 months,” UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said at a press briefing.

Schoolchildren in Gaza have gone back to the classroom. Many are learning in rooms scarred by damage inflicted on their school buidlings during Israel’s deadly 15-month war. pic.twitter.com/xitHceYizC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 25, 2025

Palestinian figures show that 85 percent of schools in Gaza have been rendered inoperable because of the Israeli bombardment, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Gaza’s Media Office said at least 12,800 students, and 800 teachers and administrative staff, were killed, and 1,166 educational establishments destroyed in the war since October 2023, the agency reported, adding that the estimated damage in the education sector was more than $2 billion.

‘Alarming’ Situation in West Bank

Dujarric further described the situation across the occupied West Bank as “deeply alarming.”

“Israeli forces’ operations are continuing in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas, leading to further casualties and displacement and hindering access to healthcare, water, electricity and other critical services,” he said.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he stressed that “international law must be respected and civilians must be protected.”

At the same time, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) pointed out that Israel’s ongoing operation in the West Bank “has a direct impact on children’s ability to access education.”

5,000 Children Affected

According to the UN Agency, 13 UNRWA schools have not operated since January 21, affecting around 5,000 children.

“We try to provide alternative means of learning, but clearly this is an unprecedented situation of displacement,” said Roland Friedrich, Director of UNRWA Affairs for the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The ongoing Israeli operation in the #WestBank has a direct impact on children’s ability to access #education. 13 UNRWA schools have not operated since 21 January, affecting around 5,000 children. “We try to provide alternative means of learning, but clearly this is an… pic.twitter.com/HljweWI2Qo — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 22, 2025

“It’s not easy to reach all the children and their families. They are, of course, dislocated and traumatized,” Friedrich added. “And we’re very concerned that there is no clear end date to this operation that would allow us to reopen the schools.”

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, bringing to a halt Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which has killed more than 48,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and over 100,000 injured.

(PC, Anadolu)