Spain Moves to ‘Reduce to Zero’ Military Ties with Israel, Cancels Missile Deal

Spain’s Defense Ministry has ordered the suspension of an Israeli missile manufacturing license, effectively canceling a €285 million ($310 million) contract for the delivery of 168 Spike LR2 anti-tank systems meant for the Spanish Army and Marine Corps, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The contract was authorized on October 3, 2023, a few days before the beginning of the war, and is one of three major contracts that Spain held with the Israeli military industry, according to Spain’s ARA News.

The decision, confirmed by Defense Ministry sources to Spanish news agency EFE, is part of Madrid’s broader effort to “reduce to zero” its technological dependency on Israel over its military operations in Gaza, Anadolu reported.

Official Spanish sources reportedly told Al-Jazeera that the Defense Ministry has “withdrawn the license of the Israeli company Rafael.” They also said the Ministry was “working on a plan for technological and security separation from Israel.”

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Alternative

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles’ office also revoked the contract initially awarded in October 2023 to Pap Tecnos, the Spanish subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Anadolu reported.

The purchase included 168 launch units, 1,680 Spike LR2 missiles, and full logistical support. The alternative system under consideration is the US-made FGM-148F Javelin, developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Although the ministry had previously justified the contract due to the “obsolescence” of Spain’s current missile systems and the technical capacity of Rafael as the sole qualified provider, it has now shifted its stance, the report added.

The Spike LR2 missile, praised as one of the world’s best for destroying tanks, is said to have been used by Israel in its Gaza offensive, sparking fresh controversy.

Earlier Cancelation

The latest move comes just six weeks after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ordered the Interior Ministry to unilaterally cancel a separate deal for more than 15 million Israeli-made bullets.

Last week, Secretary of State for Defense Amparo Valcarce said Spain was developing “disconnection plans” to ensure no future reliance on Israeli technology.

Emphasizing that no active arms sales with Israel existed, Valcarce acknowledged that some ongoing programs still relied on Israeli companies, prompting exit strategies.

Over 54,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 124,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)