Special Rapporteur: UN Can Act where Security Council Fails on Gaza Ceasefire

On Wednesday, 14 of the 15 Council members voted in favor of the draft, with the US casting the sole opposing vote.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, has reportedly said it was not surprising that the United States vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Washington used its veto despite all 14 Security Council members voting in favor of the resolution.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Fakhri stressed that international law, like Security Council resolutions, is binding, and that the UN General Assembly has the authority to implement resolutions when the Security Council fails.

The UN Special Rapporteur referred to the International Court of Justice’s ruling that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and must end.

He pointed out that Israel is waging a war of starvation and violating international law, the Al-Jazeera report said.

Europe ‘Not Doing Enough’

Fakhri stressed that the statements of European countries condemning Israel in Gaza are “not enough,” emphasizing the need for actions, not words, “as people are dying by the hundreds in a horrific manner every day.”

He called on these countries to work toward a ceasefire and the immediate delivery of aid through peacekeeping forces.

Fakhri slammed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation responsible for the distribution of aid through Israel’s US-backed aid plan.

‘Weaponizing Aid’

Fakhri said it was not a humanitarian organization in any way, describing it as “a tool for weaponizing aid” and “insulting, subjugating, and displacing Palestinians from their places of residence,” Al-Jazeera reported.

The United Nations has refused to cooperate with this organization, whose sources of funding are not clear.

❗️A Palestinian mother, Reem Zeidan, mother of eight, went with some of her children to secure aid from the Israeli occupation’s military-run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation death camp in Rafah and came back in a body bag. Her son Ahmad says Israeli occupation forces opened fire on… pic.twitter.com/h1tWK0wZ6Y — Translating Falasteen (Palestine) (@translatingpal) June 3, 2025

The UN rapporteur also condemned Israel’s shooting and killing of aid seekers.

The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the death toll at aid distribution centers had risen to 102 in eight days, saying the recurrence of massacres reveals that aid is being used as a tool for killing and ethnic cleansing.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 125,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Palestinians bid farewell to journalist Sulaiman Hani Hajjaj, killed in an Israeli strike, as they recited the Takbeerat of the Day of Arafat. pic.twitter.com/NUHoc4flAg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 5, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(AJA, PC)