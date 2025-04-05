‘Stain on Humanity’ – UNRWA Chief says 100 Gaza Children Killed, Wounded Per Day

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A report by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday said Israel has killed nearly 17,954 children in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini has called the killing and injury of at least 100 children every day in Gaza since Israel resumed its genocidal assault on the enclave last month “a stain on our common humanity.”

Citing figures from UNICEF, he said in a X post on Friday that “at least 100 children are reported killed or injured every day in Gaza since the (Israeli – PC) strikes resumed” on March 18.

“Young lives cut short in a war not of children’s making,” Lazzarini stated, adding that since “the war began 1.5 years ago, 15,000 children were reportedly killed.”

He noted that the ceasefire implemented in January “gave Gaza’s children a chance to survive & be children.”

‘No Land’ for Children

The first phase of the ceasefire officially ended on March 1, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing soon thereafter a full blockade on all humanitarian aid into the enclave. Israel then resumed its genocidal assault on Gaza two weeks later with massive airstrikes across the Strip.

“The resumption of the war is again robbing them of their childhood,” Lazzarini stated, with the war having “turned Gaza into a ‘no land’ for children.”

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, he stressed, “This is a stain on our common humanity. Nothing justifies the killing of children wherever they are.”

The toll includes 274 newborns, 876 infants under 1 year old, 17 children who froze to death in displacement tents, and 52 who died from starvation and malnutrition.

‘Collective Punishment’

Lazzarani earlier also criticized Israel for its aid blockade on Gaza, calling the action “a collective punishment.”

“It’s been over a month of total siege. The Israeli authorities continue to ban the entry of basics: food, medicine, fuel: a collective punishment,” the UNRWA chief added.

“Hunger & desperation spread as food & relief assistance are being weaponized,” he said on X.

‘War without Limits’

Earlier this week, Jonathan Whittall, acting director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) described the situation in Gaza as a “war without limits.”

Briefing reporters at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday via video link from central Gaza, Whittall said what is happening in the enclave is “an endless loop of blood, pain, death,” adding “Gaza has become a death trap.”

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While numerous countries and human rights groups have condemned the violations, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)