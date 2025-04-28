Starvation Spreads in Gaza: WFP Urges Immediate Humanitarian Aid Access

The WFP warns of widespread famine in Gaza as food supplies run out, while the Civil Defense faces a fuel shortage, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Monday that its food supplies in Gaza have been depleted due to Israel’s ongoing closure of crossings for the past seven weeks. International organizations have confirmed that famine is now spreading across the besieged Strip.

In a statement, the United Nations program highlighted that Gaza is on the verge of collapse, with two million people entirely dependent on food aid for survival. The WFP stressed the urgent need to deliver food assistance to Gaza immediately.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain earlier confirmed that Gazans are facing starvation and warned that the situation will worsen as famine spreads, owing to the inability to deliver aid. McCain called for a ceasefire and for humanitarian workers to be allowed to enter Gaza.

The WFP reported that over 116,000 tons of food aid—enough to feed one million people for up to four months—are ready in aid corridors, awaiting delivery as soon as Israel reopens Gaza’s border crossings.

In early March, Israel halted aid deliveries to Gaza after refusing to proceed with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. Two weeks later, Israel resumed its offensive on the Strip.

Despite repeated calls from the United Nations, as well as from Western and Arab countries, Tel Aviv has announced its intention to continue blocking food from entering Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense in Gaza reported that it has run out of fuel to operate its vehicles in the southern part of the Strip. Spokesman Mahmoud Basal informed Al Jazeera that this fuel shortage is hindering rescue operations. As a result, only four out of twelve rescue vehicles are operational, limiting the ability to respond to calls in the southern governorates.

The Civil Defense blamed Israel for exacerbating the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza due to the ongoing war and blockade. It urged the UN and other international organizations to take immediate action to open the crossings and allow fuel to be delivered to humanitarian agencies.

In addition to the fuel shortage, rescue teams are now directly exposed to Israeli fire. Last month, 15 paramedics from the Civil Defense and Red Crescent were killed by Israeli soldiers while attempting to assist trapped civilians.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

