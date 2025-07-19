Starving Palestinians Massacred near Aid Centers as Israeli Massacres Continue

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces carried out a new massacre targeting starving civilians near an aid control center in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, killing and injuring scores of Palestinians.

According to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, at least 32 Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces attacked an aid distribution point operated by the so-called American ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’ north of Rafah.

Palestinian sources confirmed that many more were wounded in the attack, which targeted people attempting to access aid.

Palestinian media published harrowing images showing the dead and wounded, including children, being transported to Nasser Medical Complex.

Meanwhile, a source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that three Palestinians seeking aid were killed in a separate Israeli attack near the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City.

The Gaza Ministry of Health stated on Friday that 26 Palestinians were killed by gunfire from Israeli forces and foreign armed contractors employed by the American company.

Since the implementation of the US-Israeli aid control system last May, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,600 injured at aid collection points, according to the Ministry.

Despite repeated appeals from Palestinians and international actors to end these so-called “death traps” and to restore UN oversight over aid delivery, attacks on Palestinians seeking food and relief continue.

Ongoing Bombardment

In related developments, Israeli occupation forces launched fresh airstrikes and artillery attacks across various areas in the Gaza Strip today.

Hospital sources in Gaza reported that since dawn, at least 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, including 35 people who were attempting to access humanitarian aid.

Ambulance and emergency workers confirmed that six displaced Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a tent near Al-Tabi’in School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

In the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, four more Palestinians were killed, while others were injured in a separate strike on an apartment building near the Al-Sha’biya intersection.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported widespread airstrikes on several neighborhoods in central and eastern Gaza City this morning.

In northern Gaza, two civilians were killed and others injured in shelling on Jabalia al-Balad, with additional strikes hitting Beit Lahia, according to local sources.

Further south, Nasser Medical Complex confirmed the recovery of four more bodies following Israeli shelling on Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis. Another displaced Palestinian was killed in a drone strike west of the city.

In central Gaza, three civilians were injured when an Israeli drone bombed a group of people in Al-Maghraqa, while artillery shelling also targeted Al-Bureij refugee camp earlier today.

Hospital sources also reported that 47 Palestinians, including 10 aid seekers, were killed on Friday alone in Israeli attacks.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, more than 7,800 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 28,000 injured since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza last March after breaking a ceasefire agreement.

(PC, AJA)