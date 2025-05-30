‘Stones of David’: Third Operation Broadcast as Resistance Escalates Attacks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam Brigades released new footage of sniper and ambush attacks in Gaza City, as joint resistance operations reportedly inflicted heavy Israeli losses.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released on Friday a video reportedly documenting the third installment of its ‘Stones of David’ military operations targeting Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip.

The video features a Qassam sniper targeting three Israeli soldiers positioned near a bulldozer in Gaza City’s Sheja’iyya neighborhood. One soldier is seen falling after being shot with a Ghoul sniper rifle, which is also displayed in the footage.

The video then shows an ambush in the same area, where Al-Qassam fighters reportedly lured an Israeli infantry unit into a trap and detonated two explosive devices, resulting in casualties.

This follows two earlier ‘Stones of David’ operations: the second, broadcast on Thursday, targeted Israeli troops and vehicles near the Al-Aqsa School in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis; and the first, aired on Wednesday, showed attacks on Israeli forces in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since the launch of Israel’s ground offensive on October 27, 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have regularly published footage of operations against Israeli forces. These include ambushes, direct engagements, and rocket attacks, which have reportedly caused significant Israeli casualties and destroyed or damaged hundreds of military vehicles.

Military expert Colonel Hatem Karim Al-Falahi told Al-Jazeera on Friday that the ongoing resistance operations east of Khan Yunis confirm that Palestinian fighters retain the ability to confront Israeli forces, even near the buffer zone where the Israeli army has been entrenched for months.

Al-Falahi noted that the resistance continues to rely on functioning military infrastructure, despite the widespread destruction in areas such as Khuza’a and the displacement of civilians from eastern Khan Yunis.

He further explained that Israel is applying pressure on multiple ground fronts in an attempt to overwhelm the resistance, with simultaneous operations in northern areas such as Beit Lahia, Jabalia, and Sheja’iyya, in addition to Khan Yunis in the south.

On Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a complex ambush in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, reportedly luring Israeli forces into a booby-trapped tunnel using a tactic referred to as the “wolf howl.”

The fighters then detonated the tunnel and struck rescue forces with two anti-personnel bombs, followed by the demolition of three buildings where Israeli troops had taken cover, based on close surveillance of Israeli vehicle movements.

Also on Friday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced new operations, including a joint attack with the Al-Qassam Brigades. According to their statement, the two groups targeted an Israeli unit that had advanced into the European Hospital area in Khan Yunis using anti-personnel missiles and engaged the force at close range.

Separately, the Al-Quds Brigades reported targeting a house sheltering ten Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis, stating that the force was either killed or wounded. The group said Israeli helicopters were seen landing at the site shortly after the attack.

Two days prior, the group had announced a similar operation in the same area, claiming to have killed or wounded an entire Israeli unit that had taken refuge in a booby-trapped building.

In a separate statement, Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir acknowledged the ongoing challenges, describing the war as “long and multi-fronted,” and vowing to “decisively defeat the Khan Yunis Brigade, just as we did in Rafah.”

(PC, AJA)