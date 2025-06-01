‘Stop Genocide in Gaza’: PSG Fans Send Message during Champions League Final

PSG supporters used the Champions League final to call for an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, unveiling banners and chanting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters used the global stage of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday to voice their unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Shortly after Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi scored the opening goal in PSG’s 5-0 triumph over the Italian club Inter, fans unveiled a large banner that read, “STOP GENOCIDE IN GAZA.”

The act of solidarity was not isolated. Throughout the match, supporters in the stands were seen waving Palestinian flags, donning keffiyehs, and holding placards that denounced the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza.

They also changed ‘Nous sommes tous les enfants de Gaza,’ meaning: “We are all the children of Gaza.”

This is not the first time PSG fans have used major European fixtures to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza.

PSG are the Champions of Europe not only in the field, but also in the stands with their supporters sending a clear message against the #GazaGenocide tonight.

They won and we win with them. We are legion, we are unstoppable, we are the masses of this world and we want justice. pic.twitter.com/hpQfkEdMQX — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) May 31, 2025

In November 2024, during a group stage match against Atlético Madrid, they displayed a massive “Free Palestine” banner that drew widespread attention.

The display of solidarity during Saturday’s final comes at a time of deepening crisis in the Gaza Strip.

After 19 months of Israeli genocide, the territory remains under an Israeli-imposed blockade that has devastated infrastructure, crippled the healthcare system, and pushed over two million residents to the brink of famine.

The UN World Food Programme has recently raised the alarm, warning of a rapidly deteriorating food crisis in Gaza. The organization reported widespread hunger and severe malnutrition, particularly among children, as humanitarian aid remains blocked or severely restricted.

Paris Saint-Germain fans chant “Gaza! Gaza!” during the UEFA Champions League final, a bold act of solidarity echoing from the heart of Europe amid global silence on the massacres. pic.twitter.com/4hGhRydFWc — Parwiz Hamidi _🇵🇸 (@Palestine001_) June 1, 2025

With essential supplies dwindling and medical care nearly impossible to access, humanitarian agencies fear that mass starvation could soon follow if immediate relief is not allowed in.

According to the latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 54,381 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its assault in October 2023.

An additional 124,381 have been wounded, many of them suffering life-altering injuries. Thousands more are feared buried beneath the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings, unreachable by emergency and civil defense teams due to relentless Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.

(PC, WAFA)