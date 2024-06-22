‘Stopping the Atrocities’ – Cuba Joins South Africa in ICJ Genocide Case against Israel

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

Cuba announced on Friday that it will support South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

According to Radio Havana Cuba, Cuba will exercise its right as a third state to present its interpretation of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, asserting that Israel has flagrantly violated this convention in the Gaza Strip.

The move is aimed primarily at “stopping the atrocities against the Palestinian people as a result of Israel’s disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force,” Cuba said in the statement.

Cuba emphasized that Israel, with US complicity, has consistently ignored its obligations as an occupying power under the Geneva Convention.

Cuba declared that genocide, apartheid, forced displacement, and collective punishments have no place in today’s world and should not be tolerated by the international community.

It called for justice and adherence to the United Nations Charter and international law.

Plausible Risk of Genocide

On December 29, the South African government brought the case against Israel before the ICJ, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its military campaign in Gaza.

Public hearings on South Africa’s request were held on January 11 and 12.

In January, the ICJ called on Israel to avoid actions that could lead to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian access to Gaza.

A few weeks later, South Africa requested additional measures in response to Israel’s announced intention to attack Rafah, but the court rejected this request.

At the beginning of March, South Africa renewed its request for emergency measures against Israel.

Later that month, the court ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of “urgent humanitarian aid” to Gaza, in light of “a famine that has begun to spread” in the war-torn Strip.

Genocide Case

Recently, countries including Spain, Ireland, Libya, Egypt, and Turkiye announced their intention to support South Africa’s lawsuit in the genocide case against Israel in the ICJ.

These hearings are part of an ongoing case in which Israel is accused of genocide.

It is important to note that the rulings and orders of the ICJ are binding and cannot be appealed, although the court has no enforcement mechanism.

However, an order against a country can damage its international reputation and set a legal precedent.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,551 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,911 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

