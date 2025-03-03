Stormy Session in the Knesset: Clashes, Expulsions, and Chaos – Videos

Chaos erupted in the Knesset as Netanyahu faced backlash over Gaza ceasefire failures, prisoner families clashed with security, and opposition demanded accountability for October 7.

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, witnessed a stormy session on Monday evening attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The session featured several heated exchanges between members, with the Knesset Speaker ordering the expulsion of families of prisoners before reversing his decision.

The session was preceded by a physical altercation between security personnel and the families.

Israeli media reported that a dispute erupted among Knesset members after the opposition demanded that Netanyahu observe a moment of silence for the victims—a request rejected by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Several Knesset members and family members of prisoners repeatedly interrupted Netanyahu’s speech, accusing him of abandoning the prisoners and sabotaging the Gaza ceasefire agreement for his political interests.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1896623741272236264

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of the families of victims and Israeli prisoners from the plenary session after they interrupted Netanyahu’s speech and turned their backs on him. However, he later reversed his decision.

During the session, which was broadcast live, Netanyahu addressed the members who criticized him, saying, “You are inciting against me and pressuring us, not Hamas.”

He added, “You are sowing division and engaging in false political propaganda,” accusing them of demoralizing the families of the prisoners.

The Knesset Speaker ordered the expulsion of several members who interrupted the Prime Minister, including opposition Labor Party leader Yair Golan.

The session’s opening was delayed due to a physical altercation between Knesset security personnel and the families of prisoners, which was captured on camera.

The Knesset held this session after 40 members, out of 120, signed a request to summon Netanyahu to discuss the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023.

(PC, AA, AJA)