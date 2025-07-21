Sulfuric Acid Attack, Propeller Tampering Reported ahead of Gaza Flotilla Launch

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) announced that its civilian aid vessel, Handala, departed from the southern Italian port of Gallipoli on Sunday, embarking on the final leg of its journey toward the Gaza Strip. The initiative aims to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza.

According to a statement from FFC, Handala carries essential humanitarian supplies and what the coalition calls “a message of solidarity from people across the world refusing to stay silent as Gaza is starved, bombed, and buried under rubble.”

Sabotage Allegations

The departure was marred by two alarming acts of suspected sabotage. In the hours leading up to the launch, crew members discovered a rope tightly wound around the vessel’s propeller. The coalition said the incident was unlikely to have occurred accidentally and posed a significant threat to the ship’s ability to sail safely.

In a second incident, a truck delivering what was supposed to be fresh water for the voyage instead carried sulfuric acid. Two crew members suffered chemical burns, with one sustaining injuries to his hand after opening the container, and another to his leg from splashing liquid.

Organizers stated that they had video footage of the individuals responsible for the delivery and called for an immediate investigation and full accountability for what they described as an attempt to obstruct the mission and endanger its participants.

Despite the incidents, Handala departed as scheduled. “The attempt to harm our team and silence this mission will not succeed,” the coalition declared.

Part of a Broader Campaign

The latest voyage follows the Israeli navy’s recent seizure of another Freedom Flotilla vessel, Madleen, in international waters. During that incident, Israeli forces detained twelve civilians, including a Member of the European Parliament, medical personnel, journalists, and human rights defenders. They were reportedly interrogated and deported.

FFC has been organizing similar voyages since 2010, aiming to break what they describe as an illegal blockade on Gaza. The Handala voyage includes volunteer medics, lawyers, journalists, and community organizers, all sailing without state sponsorship.

“This is a collective act of conscience,” said Huwaida Arraf, a human rights attorney and a member of the Flotilla’s steering committee. “We are everyday people from around the world standing together to confront Israel’s ongoing war crimes and to affirm the right of Palestinians in Gaza to live with freedom and dignity.”

Dedicated to Gaza’s Children

The vessel is named after Handala, a well-known Palestinian cartoon figure symbolizing resistance and the Palestinian right of return. The coalition said the mission is dedicated to the children of Gaza, who make up more than half of the enclave’s population and have endured years of siege and, most recently, a devastating military assault since October 2023.

FFC claims over 50,000 children in Gaza have been killed or wounded since the latest escalation, with tens of thousands orphaned and nearly a million displaced.

“This mission is for them,” the statement read.

The coalition has called on governments, human rights organizations, and civil society groups to condemn the sabotage attempts, demand accountability, and guarantee safe passage for the Handala, which is carrying medicine, baby formula, and stuffed animals for Gaza’s children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)