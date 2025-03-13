Syria: Israeli Aggression Targets Dimas Project Area in Damascus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces carried out a new aggression on Syria on Thursday, targeting the Terraces area in the Dimas project in Damascus.

A correspondent for the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) in Damascus reported that Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a residential building in the Dimas project area.

Social media platforms circulated videos showing civil defense personnel evacuating several individuals injured in the attack.

Israeli warplanes bombed the Terraces area in Damascus' Dimas project on Thursday. Channel 12’s Nitzan Shapira claimed the target was an Islamic Jihad command center, but PIJ spokesperson Muhammad al-Haj Musa said it was a residential home. #Syria #Gaza pic.twitter.com/jFcFZ1Nc12 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Nitzan Shapira, a correspondent for Israel’s Channel 12, claimed that Israeli “aircraft are attacking in Damascus, targeting the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad command.”

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz acknowledged that the air force carried out strikes in Damascus, stating, “Wherever terrorist activities against Israel are organized, the leader of extremist Islam, Golan, will find Israeli Air Force jets flying overhead and attacking terrorist targets.”

Katz emphasized, “We will not allow Syria to become a threat against Israel.”

The Palestine Today TV channel quoted Muhammad al-Haj Musa, the spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad movement, confirming that the Israeli aggression on Damascus targeted a house and not a command center for the movement, as claimed by the occupation.

The spokesperson reiterated the movement’s full solidarity with the Syrian people, who continue to suffer from occupation and ongoing aggression, according to the channel.

It is worth noting that on March 3, the Israeli army launched an attack on Tartus, announcing that it had targeted a military site in Qardaha containing weapons belonging to the “former Syrian regime,” noting that the infrastructure at the site was also targeted.

Since the fall of the Syrian government on December 8 last year, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes on military sites in several areas across Syria.

Additionally, Israeli occupation forces have carried out several incursions into the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa in southern Syria.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, AJA)