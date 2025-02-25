Syrian Conference Calls for Israeli Withdrawal, Rejects Netanyahu’s Provocations

The Syrian Dialogue Conference demanded Israel’s withdrawal from Syrian territories, emphasized state control over weapons, and called for unity, transitional justice, and constitutional reforms.

The Syrian National Dialogue Conference, in its final statement issued on Tuesday, demanded Israel’s withdrawal from Syrian territories and affirmed the unity of the country’s lands, rejecting any fragmentation.

The conference also stressed the restriction of weapons to state authority, considering any armed formations outside official institutions as outlaw groups.

In the statement, read by Huda al-Atassi, a member of the preparatory committee, participants condemned “Israeli incursions into Syrian territories, rejected the provocative statements of the Israeli prime minister, and called on the international community to pressure for an end to aggression and violations.”

The conference, held at the People’s Palace in Damascus with the attendance of President Ahmed Sharaf, condemned Israel’s incursion into Syrian territories and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

“Syria not for partition, Israel GET OUT!” Syrians gathered in large numbers to condemn Israel’s continued occupation of Syrian territory, chanting insults at Israeli PM Netanyahu. After the shock fall of the Assad dictatorship, Israel sent forces deeper into Syria to create a… pic.twitter.com/tpIlgHYtSG — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) February 25, 2025

Israel had moved its forces into a demilitarized zone monitored by the United Nations inside Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that Israel would not allow the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in southern Syria, nor any other forces affiliated with the country’s new rulers, demanding that the area remain demilitarized.

The conference approved “the preparation of a provisional constitutional declaration that aligns with the requirements of the transitional phase, ensuring the filling of the constitutional vacuum to expedite the functioning of state institutions.”

In a separate development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Syrian territories and rejected plans for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

During a meeting with Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, in Cairo, Sisi emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. He also urged for the launch of an inclusive political process that includes all segments of the Syrian population, culminating in the adoption of a new constitution and the holding of elections.

Sisi’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israeli forces would remain “indefinitely” in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights, a move that has sparked condemnation from the UN and several Arab nations.

Israel’s military expansion into the Golan Heights, including the seizure of the demilitarized buffer zone after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, has violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

