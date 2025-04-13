‘Systematic Repression’: Hamas Slams Israeli Ban on West Bank Christians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite international observance of Palm Sunday, Israel’s strict restrictions kept thousands of Palestinian Christians from worshipping in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli forces barred Palestinian Christians from the West Bank from entering occupied Jerusalem on Sunday to take part in Palm Sunday celebrations.

According to the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA, both Eastern and Western Christian denominations marked Palm Sunday, commemorating the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, one week before Easter, with prayers and processions.

However, Israeli authorities imposed heightened military restrictions around Jerusalem and the Old City, denying many access.

Palestinians, both Muslim and Christian, are required to obtain special permits to cross military checkpoints and enter the city’s holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel denies thousands of Palestinian Christians access to occupied Jerusalem for Palm Sunday Israeli authorities allowed only 6,000 Palestinian Christians to attend religious services marking Jesus’s entry to Jerusalem before his crucifixion pic.twitter.com/u9xnhE2LAy — Harun Elbinawi (@HarunaNAbdullah) April 13, 2025

According to Al-Jazeera, securing these permits is increasingly difficult. Applicants must pass an Israeli “security check,” receive a digital ID card, and download a mobile app to request entry—applications that are frequently rejected.

Father Ibrahim Faltas, Deputy Superior General of the Custody of the Holy Land, stated that only 6,000 permits were granted this year for Palestinian Christians from the West Bank, though the Christian population in the area is estimated at 50,000.

“For the second consecutive year, participation in Holy Week and Easter prayers has been limited due to the ongoing war,” he said. “Churches will continue to pray for peace, justice, and freedom for all in the Holy Land.”

The Catholic Church’s traditional Palm Sunday procession began at the Church of Bethphage and ended at the Church of St. Anne in the Old City.

However, churches have canceled all festive celebrations this year, limiting observances to prayers and religious services in light of the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7.

Palm Sunday services were also held in churches across Bethlehem, Jericho, Ramallah, Nablus, and Jenin.

In Gaza City, despite the Israeli bombardment, worshippers gathered at the Holy Family Church and the St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church to mark the occasion.

Israel prevented Palestinian Christians from entering #Jerusalem to celebrate Palm Sunday. pic.twitter.com/piybZ8dwqT — ‏الـشـبـ𓂆ـراوي ‌‎#غـزَّة⁩ (@M_shebrawy3) April 13, 2025

Hamas Condemnation

In response to the restrictions, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement condemning Israel’s actions, describing them as part of a broader policy of racial exclusion and systematic repression.

The movement said that denying West Bank Christians access to Jerusalem was another example of Israel’s attempt to sever Palestinians from their land and sacred sites.

The restrictions, according to Hamas, “are part of the fascist and racist occupation policies targeting our Palestinian people in all its components.”

“These criminal, failed attempts aim to isolate Palestinians from their land and holy sites and to Judaize them,” the statement added.

Hamas urged churches around the world to speak out against what it called ongoing violations of religious freedom, and called on the international community to act decisively to end what it described as a brutal campaign to eliminate the Palestinian people and their cause.

(PC, AJA, WAFA)